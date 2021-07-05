Government launches 6 tech innovation platforms for globally competitive manufacturing

The Central Government on July 2, 2021, launched 6 technology innovation platforms that will focus on the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India.

The Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar, while launching the platforms virtually, said that innovation and high-end technology are imperative for the development. He further added that the utility created through innovation generates wealth for the nation.

Launched 6 technology innovation platforms that will help derive India-specific solutions in the capital goods sector.

Innovation in high-end technology creates wealth for the Country. PM @narendramodi Ji has a vision and mission for enhanced investment in research & innovation. pic.twitter.com/pM9eAHwgtJ — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 2, 2021

Objectives:

• The platforms will help in bringing all India’s technical resources and the concerned industry onto one platform to kick start and facilitate the identification of technology problems faced by the domestic industry and crowdsource the same.

• They will facilitate the development of key ‘mother’ manufacturing technologies indigenously through the grand challenges on the platform.

• The platforms will also facilitate the industry, including OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers, start-ups, Tier 1,2, and 3 companies and raw material makers, domain experts/professionals, R&D institutions, and academia for providing suggestions, technology solutions, and opinions on issues involving the manufacturing industries.

• The platforms will further facilitate the exchange of knowledge with respect to research and development as well as other technological aspects.

6 tech innovation platforms: Key details

• The 6 platforms have been developed by the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), IIT Madras, International Center for Automotive Technology (iCAT), BHEL, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and HMT in association with IISc Bangalore.

• Over 39,000 experts, students, industries, institutes, and labs have already registered on these platforms.