Government launches Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme for CAPF

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 23, 2021, launched Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme for the Central Armed Police Force and mentioned that the scheme will benefit around 10 lakh personnel and their family members.

The Home Minister while launching the scheme on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose also stated that there could not have been a better day to launch the health scheme.

During his address, the union minister highlighted the slogan ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’ and added that this slogan reverberates among the youth.

Some pictures from #AyushmanCAPF launch today in Guwahati, Assam. pic.twitter.com/JrEF8gsVAM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2021

Significance:

Under the scheme, around 28 lakh personnel of Assam rifles, CAPF, and National Security Guard, and their family members will be covered by AB PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana). The beneficiaries will be able to avail the medical benefits at 24,000 hospitals in India.

Health Scheme for CAPF: Key Details

• During the launch of the scheme, Home Minister Amit Shah also distributed the ‘Ayushman CAPF’ Health cards among some of the personnel from 7 CAPF.

• The new scheme has been launched by the government for the health of brave CAPF personnel who protect the borders and whose efforts make people feel safe.

• As per the National Health Authority of India, the scheme is a joint initiative with the Home Affairs Ministry for providing paperless and cashless medical treatment to CAPF personnel and their family members.

Who will be benefitted from the scheme?

The service will benefit the serving CAPF personnel from all the seven forces and their dependents. It includes:

• Border Security Force- BSF

• Central Industrial Security Force- CISF

• Central Reserve Police Force- CRPF

• Indo-Tibetan Border Police- ITBP

• National Security Guard- NSG

• Sashastra Seema Bal- SSB

• Assam Rifles