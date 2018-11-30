Government launches unique initiative ‘Bhasha Sangam’ for school students

This initiative, which is a part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, was launched on November 22, 2018 and will continue till December 21, 2018.

• Bhasha Sangam is a programme for schools and educational institutions to provide multilingual exposure to students in Indian languages.

• It also aims to create interest in different Indian languages and instil the curiosity to learn more.

• Under Bhasha Sangam, the students will now be familiarised with the other languages.

• There are 22 languages listed in Schedule VIII of the Constitution but most students are familiar with only one or two languages.

The Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution lists 22 official languages of the Republic of India.

The languages include Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Among these languages, initially, 14 were included in the Constitution. However, subsequently Sindhi was added in 1967 by 21st constitutional amendment act, Konkani, Manipuri and Nepali were added in 1992 by 71st Constitutional Amendment Act and Bodo, Dogri, Maithili and Santali were added in 2003 by 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act.

At the time when the Constitution was enacted, inclusion in this list meant that the language was entitled to representation on the Official Languages Commission and that the language would be one of the bases that would be drawn upon to enrich Hindi, the official language of the Union.

The list has since, however, acquired further significance. The Indian Government is now aiming to take measures for the development of these languages, such that "they grow rapidly in richness and become effective means of communicating modern knowledge".

A candidate appearing in an examination conducted for the public service is now entitled to use any of the listed 22 languages as the medium to answer the paper.