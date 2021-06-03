Government launches seed minikit programme to boost production of oilseeds, pulses

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on June 2, 2021, launched a seed Minikit programme by distributing the high-yielding varieties of seeds of oilseeds and pulses to farmers.

The mini-kits under the program are being provided by the Central agencies NAFED, National Seeds Corporation (NCS), and Gujarat State Seeds Corporation and the wholly funded by the government through the National Food Security Mission.

While speaking at the event, the Agriculture Minister stated that the Central Government, in collaboration with the states, has been implementing the various activities in order to enhance the productivity and production of the oilseeds and pulses under the National Food Security Mission.

Seed Minikit Programme: Key details

• The programme launched by the government is a major tool for introducing new varieties of seeds in the fields. It is also instrumental in increasing the seed replacement rate.

• The distribution of the seeds under the program will continue till June 15, 2021, so that the seeds can reach the farmers before the Kharif sowing commences.

• Under the National Food Security Mission, a total of 20,27,318 seed minikits of pulses, more than 74,000 groundnut mini kits, and 8 lakh soybean seed minikits are to be provided free of cost directly to the farmers.

Focus on increasing the production of oilseeds and pulses:

As per the Minister of Agriculture, from the year 2014-15, there has been a renewed focus on increasing the production of oilseeds and pulses.

The production of oilseeds has increased from 27.51 million tonnes in 2014-2015 to 36.57 million tonnes in 2020-21. While the output of pulses has increased from 17.15 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 25.56 million tonnes in the year 2020-21.

Even though the trends in production, area, and productivity of oilseeds and pulses are encouraging, there was still a need for further acceleration.

Progress in Agriculture sector:

As per the statement by the Agriculture Ministry, India has been making progress in the agriculture sector. The country is estimated to produce a record 305.43 million tonnes during 2020-21. India imports edible oils and pulses in order to meet domestic demand.