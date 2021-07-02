Government launches week-long drive to bring more farmers under PMFBY

The Central Government, in a major farmer outreach, on July 1, 2021, launched a special drive to enroll more cultivators under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

A week-long drive which started on July 1, will cover all the notified areas under the Kharif 2021 season with a special focus on 75 aspirational districts where the crop insurance penetration is low.

The virtual event was attended by the Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Parshottam Rupala, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal as well as other senior officials of the country.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, launched on January 13, 2016, aims at providing a comprehensive risk solution to farmers at the lowest uniform premium across the country.

[1/2] Advancing towards the ‘#AatmaNirbhar Bharat’!



As India is looking forward to completing 75 years of Independence, #PMFBY pledges to contribute towards building a #AtmanirbharKisan by launching ‘#CropInsuranceWeek’ to ensure maximum participation and enrollment. — Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (@pmfby) July 1, 2021

Special drive for PM Crop Cover Scheme: What will happen?

• From getting enrolled under the insurance scheme to ways to claim insurance under the various situations to grievance redressal and reporting the crop loss- all will be explained to the cultivators through on-ground and digital initiatives.

• The campaign will also bring out the stories of beneficiary farmers who have not only been benefitted from the scheme but have also helped the entire farming community through their thought-leadership.

• A week-long campaign, along with the farmers in the tribal areas and the aspirational districts will engage women farmers as well.

Mobile van and PMFBY e-brochure launched:

The Government has flagged off Information Education Communication (IEC) mobile vans to engage with the farmers on PMFBY during the week-long drive.

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also launched PMFBY e-brochure, FAO booklet, and a guidebook for assisting the farmers and on-ground coordinators to understand the scheme, its benefits as well as the process of crop insurance.

Need to expand crop insurance scheme: Agriculture Minister

While launching the special drive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that so far 29.16 crore farmers have insured their crops under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He informed that more than Rs. 95,000 crore worth of claims has also been provided to the farmers since the launch of the scheme, against the total premium of Rs. 17,000 crores paid by them.

However, the minister added that there is a need to expand the insurance scheme in the country so that the crop insurance coverage can be increased and more cultivators get benefits.

He also urged the state governments and other stakeholders such as insurance companies and banks to work together and reach out to the farmers in identified 75 aspirational districts.

The farmers were also requested to come forward and enjoy the benefits of the scheme and become self-sufficient.

Background:

Pradhan Mantri Bima Fasal Yojana, launched in 2016, is an insurance service for farmers for their yields. It aims at providing a comprehensive insurance cover against the failure of the crop thus helping in stabilizing the income of the farmers.

The PM Fasal Bima Yojana also aims at reducing the premium burden on the farmers and ensure the early settlement of crop assurance claim for the full insured sum.