Government of India launches National Logistics Excellence Awards

The Government of India on July 19, 2021, launched the National Logistics Excellence Awards to recognize various players in the logistics supply chain sector in the country.

The logistics associations and forum user industry partners have been consulted to work out the structure of the awards. The awards initiative to recognize the logistics sector was welcomed widely.

The initiative will also lead to the creation of a library of case studies on best practices in logistics titled ‘Logistics Excellence Gallery’ at the website of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The gallery will showcase the exceptional work being done by the logistics service providers and end-user industries in the field of logistics.

National Logistics Excellence Awards – Key highlights

•The logistics awards will be offered in two categories:

(i) logistics infrastructure and service providers who have adopted digitization and technology, pursued sustainable practices, attained operational excellence, improved customer service, and among other achievements.

(ii) various user industries that have put efforts into skill development, supplier ecosystem development, supply chain transformation, automation, and other similar endeavors.

•The logistics awards will highlight best practices such as digital transformations, consolidation, sustainable practices, process standardization, and technological upgrades.

•The awards will also showcase the extraordinary efforts of the logistics sector during the COVID-19 pandemic including uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services, effective transportation of oxygen, development of cold storage facilities, and last-mile delivery start-ups.

National Logistics Excellence Awards – Process and Winners

•Organizations can submit their entries on the website of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

•Shortlisted candidates will showcase their cases to a National Jury panel who will be deciding the winners.

•The Special Secretary, Logistics Division will chair the National Jury panel consisting of senior representatives from line Ministries, CXO-level professionals from user industries and service providers, and Logistics and Supply chain experts from leading academic and research institutions.

•The Logistics Excellence Gallery will feature all case studies presented during the National Jury round.

•The winners of the National Logistics Excellence Awards will be announced on October 31, 2021.

Indian Logistics Sector – Key Highlights

•The Indian Logistics Sector has been witnessing growth at a CAGR of 10.5 per cent, touching approximately USD 215 billion in value in 2020. However, there are systematic and interconnected problems that need to be addressed to boost the efficiency of the sector.

•Comprehensive logistics costs account for approximately 14 per cent of India’s GDP.

•With the closing of India’s competitiveness gap in relation to the global average of 8 per cent, the Indian logistics sector would become more efficient, advanced, and organized, and also join the race to be among the top 25 countries in the global Logistics Performance Index (LPI).