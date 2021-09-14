Government releases Rs. 496 crores to subsidise machinery to reduce stubble burning

The Central Government has released Rs. 496 crores to subsidize the machinery that is required in-situ management of the crop residue.

The amount has been released with an aim of addressing the problem of air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) because of stubble burning in the adjoining states of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

During the year 2018-2019 to 2020-21, the Central Government had released total funds of Rs. 1,749 crores in order to address the issue of air pollution in Delhi and NCR.

Key Highlights:

• The Secretary of Agriculture Ministry, Sanjay Aggarwal informed that the Central Government has released the amount for four states- Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana to subsidize the machinery that is required for in-situ management of the crop residue during 2021-22.

• For the year 2020-21, the fund amounting to Rs. 235 crores have been released for Punjab, Rs. 115 crores for Uttar Pradesh, Rs. 141 crores for Haryana, and Rs. 5 crores has been released for Delhi.

• The Indian Council of Agricultural Research as well as other central agencies have also received Rs. 54.99 crores.

• The funds by the government have been released under the scheme for the distribution of crop residue management machinery on subsidy to farmers.

How government plans on managing problem of air pollution due to stubble burning? As per Sanjay Aggarwal, the micro-level planning at the block and village levels are required by way of identifying the problems, and accordingly, they can plan the strategies to reduce the crop residue burning. Crop residue management machinery Sanjay Aggarwal further informed that during the last 3 years, the State Governments have set up more than 30,900 custom hiring centers of crop residue management machinery in order to provide equipment to small and marginal farmers. A total of 1.58 lakh machines has been supplied to these custom hiring centers. In the year 2020, there was a reduction in the number of paddy burning events in comparison to 2016. The cases have now been reduced by 25% in UP, 64% in Haryana, and 23% in Punjab.

What is Stubble burning?

It is a practice of intentionally setting fire to the straw stubble that is left after the grains have been harvested. The practice of stubble burning has led to a serious problem of air pollution in Delhi and NCR regions as well as the adjoining states such as UP and Haryana.

Delhi has been facing the regular problem of air pollution which is produced by farmers burning their crops since 2002.