Government rules out the option of choosing between vaccines

The Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan informed on January 12, 2021, that the individuals will not be able to choose the vaccine they prefer, given the logistical limitations and availability of the vaccine.

The central government has so far ordered 110 lakh doses from Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses from Bharat Biotech. The vaccines will reach various centres by January 14 as India will start the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

The Health Secretary also informed that the countrywide vaccination rollout is expected to last beyond one year and in the start, the vaccination will be sequential. He also added that in no country there is an option regarding the choice of vaccines.

Made in India vaccines:

Dr. Vinod Paul from Niti Aayog stated that both the vaccines in India are affordable because they are ‘Made in India’. He added that both COVAXIN and Covishield are the safest of the vaccines and that their side effects are negligible. If they are to be compared with other vaccines, there is no risk of significance:

Key Highlights:

• Bharat Biotech, out of the total number of doses, will be providing 16.5 lakh doses of COVAXIN free of cost to the Indian government.

• It has been expected that COVAXIN is more likely to act against the mutant strain. It was also the major consideration for pricing it higher than Covishield.

• Bharat Biotech has already dispatched the first tranche of 2.4 lakh doses on January 12, 2021, to 12 places which include, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Lucknow, Haryana, and Jaipur.