Government to establish Indian Institute of Heritage in Noida

The Culture Minister Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament on July 19, 2021, that the Government of India has decided to set up an Indian Institute of Heritage in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The Indian Institute of Heritage will be an umbrella body under which all the heritage institutes in the country will operate.

The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, while informing about the Institute of Heritage, also mentioned that it will be a stand-alone institution of its kind in the country. However, no budget allocation has been made for the project in the current fiscal.

About Indian Institute of Heritage:

It will be a world-class university that will focus on the conservation and research in India’s rich tangible heritage. It will also be offering the development, research, and dissemination of knowledge, excellence in the education of its students, and activities that are associated with a heritage that contributes to the scientific, cultural, and economic life of India.

Details:

The Indian Institute of Heritage is being set up as deemed to be a university by integrating these institutes. These will become various schools of the Indian Institute of Heritage.

1. The School of Archival Studies under National Archives of India, New Delhi

2. Institute of Archaeology (Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology)

3. The National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), Lucknow.

4. Academic Wing of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi.

5. The National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology (NMICHM).

Significance:

Kishan Reddy, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said that the Institute will impact the higher education and research in the field of rich Indian Heritage and its conservation, leading to the Ph.D. and Masters courses in History of Conservation, Arts, Museology, Archaeology, Archival Studies, Preventive Conservation, Manuscriptology, Epigraphy, and Numismatics as well as Conservation training facilities to in-service students and employees of the Institute.