Government to set up 75 Science Technology & Innovation hubs exclusively for SCs & STs

75 Science Technology & Innovation Hubs in India exclusively for SCs and STs will aim to develop, nurture and ensure the delivery of appropriate and relevant technologies for the creation of sustainable livelihoods.

Created On: Oct 7, 2021 17:45 ISTModified On: Oct 7, 2021 17:50 IST
STI Hubs in India

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on October 6, 2021, that the Central Government will set up 75 Science Technology & Innovation Hubs across the country exclusively for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The hubs will further promote scientific talent and will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the communities. The Union Minister added that the decision was taken after a high-level review meeting with the senior officials of the Department of Science and Technology.

Objective

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh explained that 75 Science Technology & Innovation Hubs will be set up in India exclusively for SCs and STs with an aim to develop, nurture and ensure the delivery of appropriate and relevant technologies for the creation of sustainable livelihoods for the SC and ST population in the country.

Three-fold objectives of Science Technology & Innovation Hubs

The Union Minister of State (independent charge) science and technology informed that the STI Hubs will mainly have three-fold objectives-

1. To address the weakest linkages in the predominant livelihood systems through science and technology (S & T) interventions.

2. The creation of social enterprises which will be based on the strengths in livelihoods systems.

3. To improve the indigenous knowledge systems (IKS) through inputs of Science & Technology for strengthening the livelihoods.

Science Technology & Innovation Hubs in India

While informing about the government’s plan of setting up 75 new STI Hubs, Jitendra Singh noted that in the last two years, 20 Science Technology & Innovation Hubs (13 for SCs, 7 for STs) have already been established by the Department of Science and Technology.

He added that these STI Hubs will directly benefit 20,000 SCs and STs through various interventions, spreading across the farm, non-farm, other allied livelihood sectors, and various livelihood assets such as water, energy, health, education, etc.

Related Stories

