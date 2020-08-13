Govt allows sale, registration of electric vehicles without batteries

The Government on August 12, 2020 announced that it has allowed the sale and registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries. This will reduce the upfront cost of these vehicles.

The pre-fitted batteries account for almost 30-40 percent of the total cost of the electric vehicles. They can be provided separately by the companies. The official statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) read that the Ministry has allowed registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries.

The Ministry clarified in its letter to the Transport Secretaries of all the States and UTs that electric vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by the Test Agency.

Key Highlights

• The Ministry stated that there is no need to specify the make and type or any other details of the battery for the purpose of registration.

• However, the prototype of the electrical vehicle and the battery (regular or swappable) is required to be type-approved by the test agencies specified under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

• In its advisory to the principal secretaries and transport secretaries of states, the Ministry said that the government is striving to create an ecosystem to accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in the country.

• The ministry stated that recommendations were brought to its notice to delink the cost of the battery from the vehicle cost for the promotion of electric vehicles.

• The move will reduce the upfront cost of electric two and three-wheelers than that of an internal combustion engine (ICE) variants.

• The Ministry's statement added that the battery can be provided separately by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) or the energy service provider.

Significance

According to the Ministry, the time has come to work jointly to achieve broader national agenda to reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bill. This will not only protect the environment and reduce the oil import bill but also provide opportunities to sunrise industries.