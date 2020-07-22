Govt extends work from home for IT, BPO companies till Dec 31

The government on July 21 announced that it has extended the connectivity norms for work from home for the BPO and IT companies till December 31, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The time period for WFH was going to expire on July 31.

As per the announcement by the Department of Communication, the government has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to December 31 to facilitate work from home amid the ongoing pandemic.

DoT has further extended the relaxations in the Terms and Conditions for Other Service Providers (OSPs) upto 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the on going concern due to #COVID19. — DoT India (@DoT_India) July 21, 2020

Currently, as per the government rules around 85% of the workforce has been working from home.

Only those who are required to perform critical functions are going to the offices.

Background:

Earlier in March 2020, the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30, 2020, to facilitate work from home amid the pandemic. It was further extended till July 31.