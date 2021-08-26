Greater Male Connectivity Project: India, Maldives sign pact for largest-ever infrastructure project

India and Maldives on August 26, 2021 signed a pact for the largest-ever infrastructure project, Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP).

The project will be funded under the Indian Grant and Line of Credit and will commence soon. A contract for the same was signed between AFCONS (Mumbai-based construction and engineering company) and the Maldives government.

The signing ceremony was attended by the foreign secretary of India, Harsh Shringla, Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir and four Maldivian ministers.

The Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP) is concrete proof that India is a robust development partner of the Maldives in addition to being the first responder in times of any emergency in the Maldives: Sunjay Sudhir, Indian High Commisioner to Maldives pic.twitter.com/kNItRHagzM — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Significance

The Greater Malé Connectivity Project(GMCP) is one of India's biggest new development projects in the Maldives. It is also the biggest infrastructure project in the Maldives overall. The project is being considered as the economic lifeline for the people of Maldives and is expected to provide a major boost to the Maldivian economy.

GMCP is not only the biggest project India is doing in the Maldives but also the biggest infrastructure project in the Maldives overall. This iconic project will give a major boost to the Maldivian economy: Sunjay Sudhir, Indian High Commisioner to Maldives — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

GMCP biggest Infrastructure project in Maldives The Greater Malé Connectivity Project is expected to be even bigger than the 1.4 km-long Sinamalé Bridge, which was built under Chinese assistance that connected Male to the Maldives airport in Hulhule island and to the Hulumalhe island.

Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP)

•Greater Male Connectivity Project will involve the construction of a 6.74 km long bridge and causeway link that will connect capital Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

•The project will be funded by an Indian grant of $100 m and a Line of Credit worth $400 m.

•Greater Malé Connectivity Project will comprise three navigation bridges of 140 m main span across the deep channel between each island:

-1.41 km of the marine viaduct in deep water

-2.32 km marine viaduct in shallow water or on land

-2.96 km of at-grade roads

•The project will use solar power for lighting purposes in a push for use of renewable energy.

Background

The project has been undertaken upon the request of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and foreign minister Abdulla Shahid during Union external affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives in September 2019.