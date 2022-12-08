Gujarat Elections 2022: Key Candidates and Constituencies

Gujarat Election 2022: The Result of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will be announced today - December 8, 2022. Gujarat polling was conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5, 2022 for 182 seats across 33 districts. The major contest this year is between the ruling party BJP and the AAP and Congress parties.

The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party has made the elections more intense in Gujarat for the BJP. According to the exit polls, however, the BJP is predicted to sweep approximately 132 seats AAP may gather 8 seats and the Congress is predicted to get 38 seats.

Check here the key constituencies and the top contenders in the Gujarat State Assembly Elections 2022.

Jamnagar North

Jamnagar North will see the battle between BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, Congress Bipendrasinh Jadeja, and AAP candidate Karsan Karmur. The constituency is in the limelight after a tussle between two members from the same family battelling it out from opposite parties. Ribava is making her electoral debut with this election.

Morbi

After the tragic incident of the bridge collapse, the Morbi constituency has come into the limelight. BJP Candidate Kantilal Amrutiya who was replaced by sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Bhijesh Merja will be contesting the elections against AAP Candidate Pankal Ransariya and Congress candidate Jerajbhai Patel.

Khambhalia

AAP Chief Minister Candidate Isudan Gadhvi will be contesting from Khambalia against BJP Candidate Mulu Ayar Bera and Congress candidate Vikram Madam. Gadhvi is a TV Journalist turned politician. The survival of Gadhvi however is sketchy as a majority of the voters belong to the Aahir Community same as Congress Candidate Vikram Madam.

Rajkot West

Rajkot West was the constituency where Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously contested the by-polls in 2002. The constituency is also the turf of former CM Vijay Rupaniu in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

This time the BJP candidate two-time Deputy Mayor Darshita Shah will be competing Against AAP’s Dinesh Joshi and Congress candidate Mansukhbhai.

Rajkot south

BJP Candidate Ramesh Tilara will be contesting the elections for the first time from Rajkot South with the support of Khodaldham the religious sect of Leuva Patel. His contenders are Congress candidate Hitesh Vora - former President of Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and AAP candidate Shivlal Barasia

Talala

BJP candidate Bhagwan Barad who won the seat in 2017 is contesting against AAP Candidate Devendra Solanki and Congress candidate Mansinh Dodiya. The former congress MLA from Talala Gir Somnath joined the BJP following which he was given a ticket to the same seat. Barad is a leader in the Aahir Community and won the elections from Talala in 2007 and 2017.

Kutiyana

Kandhalbhai Jadeja, son of lat Santokben Sarmanbhai Jadeja is contesting the elections under Samajwadi Party. He won the assembly elections in 2017 on an NCP ticket but quit the party after he has denied a ticket.

His top contenders include BJP candidate Dheliben Odedra, AAP candidate Bhimabhai Makvana, and Congress candidate Nathabhai Odedra.

Ghatlodia

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is contesting the elections from Ghatlodia against Congress candidate Amee Yajnik and AAP candidate Vijay Patel. This battle is considered crucial for Patel who was replaced as CM in 2021 by Vijay Rupani.

