Gwalior, Orchha in UNESCO’s ‘Historic Urban Landscape’ project – All you need to know

Gwalior and Orchha cities in Madhya Pradesh on July 19, 2021, were selected by UNESCO under its ‘Historic Urban Landscape Project’ that began in 2011. The project aims at the inclusive and well-planned development of fast-growing historical cities while preserving their cultural and heritage value.

While virtually launching UNESCO’s ‘Historic Urban Landscape’ project, Madhya Pradesh’s CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Gwalior and Orchha cities from Madhya Pradesh have been included as the 7th and 8th cities of South Asia.”

Six cities from South Asia, including Varanasi and Ajmer, are already included in the project, he added.

#UNESCO सहेजेगा ग्वालियर और ओरछा की धरोहर



Gwalior & Orchha included for 'Historic Urban Landscape' Project



इस प्रोजेक्ट में @MPTourism यूनेस्को की मदद करेगा। pic.twitter.com/NkbMw53YrE — MP MyGov (@MP_MyGov) July 19, 2021

UNESCO’s ‘Historic Urban Landscape’ project for Gwalior, Orchha

•Gwalior and Orchha cities from Madhya Pradesh have been included as the 7th and 8th cities of South Asia under UNESCO’s ‘Historic Urban Landscape Project’.

•UNESCO will devise the development and management plan for Gwalior and Orchha under its project that will aid in boosting tourism in Madhya Pradesh and creating employment opportunities.

•UNESCO along with the Government of India and Madhya Pradesh will focus on improving the cultural and historical aspects of both cities.

•Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Madhya Pradesh said with the implementation of UNESCO’s plan, the culture, history, traditions, heritage, and nature of the cities will be developed in a sustainable manner.

UNESCO’s ‘Historic Urban Landscape’ project – Key points

•UNESCO’s General Conference on November 10, 2011, adopted the Recommendation on the ‘Historic Urban Landscape (HUL)’.

•The Recommendation defines the Historic Urban Landscape (HUL) as the urban area that is a result of natural and cultural values and attributes, including the area’s geomorphology, topography, natural features, land use patterns, social and cultural practices, etc.

•The Historic Urban Landscape (HUL) project aims at the inclusive and well-planned development of fast-growing historical cities while preserving their cultural and heritage value.

•The Historic Urban Landscape (HUL) project offers a comprehensive and integrated approach for the identification, assessment, conservation, and management of historic urban landscapes within a sustainable development framework.