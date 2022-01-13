Happy Lohri 2022: Know Significance, Date and how Lohri festival is celebrated in India?

Happy Lohri 2022: Lohri festival is observed in India a night before Makar Sankranti. The widely popular is celebrated in North India as a traditional winter folk festival or as a popular harvest festival for farmers. Lohri commemorates the passing of the winter solstice and looks forward to the longer days as the sun journeys towards the Northern Hemisphere.

Lohri festival in India marks the receding of winters and the beginning of a new harvest season. The festival is primarily celebrated by the people of Hindu and Sikh communities in the Punjab region of India. Read to know more about Lohri, its significance, and history from below.

May the auspicious occasion of Lohri bring lots of happiness, success & prosperity to all. May your year be as colorful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. #lohri2022 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/IgJPtJjA8n — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 13, 2022

Lohri Festival Date

Lohri festival in India, in accordance with the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar or according to the Hindu solar calendar falls in Paush month. In 2022, Lohri will fall on January 13, according to the Greorgian calendar.

Lohri festival in India: Significance and History

Wheat, which is the main winter crop of Punjab, is sown in October and is at its prime in January across the fields. It is later harvested in March but after weeks of harvesting the Rabi Crop, people in the Northern state of India gather around a bonfire and celebrate the passing of the winter season. The celebration is a promise of the coming spring season as Lohri is in January.

Lohri in India: Legend of Dulla Bhatti

The celebration of Lohri in India is also attributed to the tale of ‘Dulla Bhatti’. He was a local hero of Punjab and during the reign of Mughals in India, he worked as a savior of the people.

Dulla Bhatti was considered the Robin Hood of Punjab as he would steal from the rich in order to provide for the poor. He also famously saved a group of young girls from being sold into slavery.

Lohri celebrations in India: How Lohri festival is celebrated in India?

Lohri in India is celebrated with a traditional bonfire. During the celebration, along with offering prayers to the Gods for a healthy harvest that brought prosperity to the families, people also offer gur ki Rewari, peanuts, and makhana to the bonfire. They also dance around it while singing popular folk songs.

Lohri celebrations in India are marked by people gathering at a commonplace and setting up a huge bonfire with various kinds of sweet delicacies. Grand feast is also served as Lohri is all about relishing the traditional food.