Har Ghar Dastak Campaign to be launched for door-to-door COVID vaccination

Har Ghar Dastak Campaign: The central government will soon start a mega vaccination campaign called 'Har Ghar Dastak' to boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the poor-performing districts.

The Har Ghar Dastak campaign aims to achieve full vaccination by November end, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 27, 2021.

Under the campaign, the healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate those who are due to take their second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose.

The Har Ghar Dastak campaign will be launched over the next one month to administer COVID-19 vaccine to those who have not yet taken it, especially in the poor performing districts.

The campaign aims to encourage people to take the COVID vaccine. The health minister stated during the national review meeting that no district should be without full vaccination.

The centre further identified around 48 districts where less than 50 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The health minister said that special focus will be given to such districts during the campaign.

48 districts have been identified in the country where less than 50% eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Special focus will be given in these districts during the special vaccination drive: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Aim The Har Ghar Dastak campaign aims to cover all eligible people with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by end-November 2021. The Health Minister has suggested to the states to launch the campaign from November 2, 2021 on Dhanwantri Jayanti.

Key Highlights

The health minister had chaired a national review meeting with health ministers of all states and UTs to discuss the scaling up of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the need to ramp up the speed and coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The Minister informed that at least 77 percent of the eligible people in India have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 32 percent of people have received both doses.

77% of eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with first dose. 32% people have received both the doses. More than 10 crores people haven't taken second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for second dose should take the vaccine: Union Health Minister

He, however, pointed out that over 10 crore people have not taken their second dose of the COVID vaccine after the prescribed interval.

COVID-19 Vaccination

The Union Health Minister assured that adequate vaccine doses are available in the country. He noted that more than 12 crore balance unutilised doses are available with the states/UTs for administering.

He further urged the states and UTs to make local level plans to bring down the number of people with vaccination overdue. He also urged them to come up with innovative strategies to achieve their targets to execute district-wise plans for coverage of due beneficiaries of the saecond dose as available on the CoWIN portal.