Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches revamped health schemes on IT platform of NHA

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on June 1, 2021, digitized versions of Flagship Health Schemes on the IT platform of the National Health Authority.

The Union Minister launched the revamped Central Government Health Schemes (CGHS) and the Umbrella Schemes of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) and the Health Minister’s Discretionary Grant (HMDG) on the platform of the National Health Mission (NHM), making the schemes paperless, cashless and citizen-centric.

As per the Health Minister, due to the lack of timely intervention, delayed response and various other hurdles, the poor and the needy of the country were not able to avail the benefits of these health schemes by the government.

Objective:

While speaking on the occasion, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan informed that the initiative will enable the smooth delivery of the healthcare services to the eligible beneficiaries under these schemes by making the entire process paperless.

He added that this will be a significant and solid step towards the digitalization of healthcare services in India.

About CGHS and RAN:

Central Government Health Scheme- It is a comprehensive health scheme for serving the pensioners, employees, ex-MPs, Members of Parliament, etc., and their dependent family members. In the last 7 years, the scheme has been expanded to 72 cities with more than 38 lakh beneficiaries covered under the scheme.

Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi- Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 15 lakh has been provided to the poor patients suffering from major life-threatening diseases/rare diseases/cancer, for the medical treatment at the government hospital. The eligible criteria for RAN have been based on the State/UT-wise BPL threshold.