Health Minister's meeting on dengue: Centre to send expert team to states with rising Dengue cases, speed testing to be done

Health Minister's meeting on dengue: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that on-ground initiatives like hotspot identification, fogging and timely treatment will be carried out.  

Created On: Nov 1, 2021 14:08 IST
Health Minister's meeting on dengue: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting on the dengue situation in Delhi on November 1, 2021. The Minister said on the occasion that on-ground initiatives like hotspot identification, fogging and timely treatment will be carried out. 

The central government will also be sending a team of experts to the states with rising Dengue cases. He also assured the centre's full support to the states.

The Minister stressed on active coordination between the Centre and states during the meeting. He also pointed out that many poor people are not diagnosed properly and their death goes unreported and stressed on the need to ramp up testing. 

Key Highlights

•The Centre will send a team of experts to all states that have been witnessing a rise in dengue cases.

•The expert team will do detailed planning with the Delhi government to monitor the dengue cases in the capital.

•An awareness campaign will also be run in the schools and necessary speed-testing will be conducted. 

•The meeting saw participation from the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).

Delhi directs hospitals to use 1/3rd of COVID beds for dengue/ malaria & Chikungunya patients

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on October 31, 2021 directed hospitals to use a third of their beds reserved for Covid-19 patients for patients suffering from dengue, malaria and Chikungunya.

The decision was taken in view of declining COVID-19 cases in the capital and the rise in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases.

The state had recently reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals from 30 percent to 10 percent besides from some big hospitals of its own.

Background

The onset of the monsoon every year sees the outbreak of dengue in the National Capital. The outbreak generally ends by the time the winter season arrives. However, this time the city has been witnessing a major spike in dengue cases, which is still continuing. 

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with over 280 cases reported in the last week itself.

