Himachal first state with LPG connections in all the households: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced on July 6 that Himachal has become the first state in the country where all the households have LPG gas connections.

Chief Minister of the state shared the news while interacting with the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana through video conference. He also pointed out that as many as 1.36 lakh families of the state have been benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana.

The gas connections were provided free of cost to women under the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana scheme. The purpose was to prevent cooking food on the traditional gas which had adverse effects on the health of the women.

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where cent per cent households have LPG gas connections: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Benefit of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana:

While talking to the beneficiaries, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed that as many as 2,76,243 families in the state have been provided free gas connections under this scheme which has not only saved women from the ill effects of kitchen smoke but it has also helped in the conservation of our environment.

Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana:

Himachal Pradesh government had launched ‘Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana’ to cover those left out families in the state, who were not covered under centre’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana. While talking about the centre’s scheme, he highlighted that on the call of PM Modi, crores of people have voluntarily surrendered their subsidy so that LPG can be provided in every household of the country.

While talking to the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana, the Chief Minister of the state mentioned that collecting fuelwood and cooking food on traditional gas not only has adverse effects on the women’s health but it also impacts the environment as lakhs of trees are cut for the fuelwood.

Several of the beneficiaries of the scheme also interacted with the Chief Minister during the video conference and thanked him for starting the ambitious scheme which has completely transformed their lives.