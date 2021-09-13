Hindi Diwas 2021: History, Significance, How is it different from Vishwa Hindi Diwas?

Hindi Diwas, also known as Hindi Day is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the declaration of the Hindi language as an official language in India. The then Union Government of India has adopted Hindi as an official language of India on September 14, 1949. Hindi is the 3rd most spoken language in the world.

Overall, India has two official languages. Besides Hindi, English is also considered an official language in India.

Hindi Diwas 2021: History

Hindi, written in the Devanagari script along with English was adopted as the official language in India out of the 22 recognized Indian languages under Article 343 (1). Out of the 22 languages of the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India, Hindi is used at the Union level.

Several activists, poets, and writers made huge efforts to make Hindi as the official language. Among these are Maithili Sharan, Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, and Seth Govind Das. The day of adoption of Hindi as the official language also coincides with the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha. September 14, 1949, was the 50th birthday of Beohar Simha.

Hindi Diwas 2021: Significance

Hindi belongs to the Indo-European family of languages. Hindi word derives its name from the Persian word Hind. In the 11th century, Turkish invaders named the language Hindi, meaning ‘land of the Indus River’.

As per the 2011 Census India, there are a total of 121 languages and 270 mother tongues. 43.63 per cent of the total population were found to be Hindi speakers, as per the Census. More than 52 crore people speak Hindi.

September 14, this day in History not only marks the celebration of the adoption of Hindi as an official language but also aims to honor and promote the language with several cultural festivals and awards such as Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar and Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar across the country.

How is National Hindi Day different from World Hindi Day?

Both the days aim at the promotion and celebration of Hindi as a language of India however they have different histories and significance.

The National Hindi Day (Hindi Diwas) is celebrated every year on September 14 to commemorate the day of adoption of Hindi as an official language in India on September 14, 1949. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha who contributed largely towards making Hindi the official language of India.

While the World Hindi Day (Vishwa Hindi Diwas) is observed on January 10 to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference that took place in 1975 in Nagpur, Maharashtra