Historic relationship with Afghan people to continue: EAM S Jaishankar on Indian investment in Afghanistan

Speaking about Indian investment in Afghanistan, S Jaishankar said that, "For us, it reflected what was our historical relationship with Afghan people. That relation with Afghan people obviously continues. That will guide our approach to Afghanistan in the coming days."

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 15:59 ISTModified On: Aug 19, 2021 15:59 IST
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on August 18, 2021 that India's historic relationship with the Afghan people will continue and that will guide its approach in the coming days. He said this upon being asked about the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Responding to the question 'how will India deal with Taliban' at UNSC, Jaishankar said that India like everybody else is at the moment very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. He said India's focus is on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals.

What about Indian investment in Afghanistan?

Further, while answering to the question on whether India has had any communication with the Taliban in recent days, the external affairs minister said that at this point, India is looking at what is the situation in Kabul. He said, "Obviously, the Taliban & its representatives have come to Kabul. So we need to take it on from there."

Background 

•The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had chaired the United Nations Security Council briefing on "threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts" earlier today. India is the president of the United Nations Security Council for August month. 

•Following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, India has been evacuating its citizens from the war-torn nation with the support of the Indian Air Force. India is expected to send another Air Force plane to evacuate other stranded people in Afghanistan. Many Indians still continue to be stranded in Afghanistan. 

•The Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan along with his staff were evacuated earlier aboard IAF aircraft. The External Affairs Minister had tweeted saying that the movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise.

•The Ministry of External Affairs 24x7 Special Afghanistan Cell has also been reinforced. The details are in the below tweet.  

Situation in Afghanistan

While the Taliban is currently having negotiations with former Afghan officials including former president Hamid Karzai to form a new government in Afghanistan, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says that he is 'in talks to return' home.

Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed. At the same time, all the Afghan troops and officials, who had not surrendered to the Taliban, are reportedly regrouping in Panjshir to join 'Resistance 2.0' that has been launched by famed anti-Taliban leader's son  Ahmad Massoud against the Taliban's return. Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrulla Saleh, who has declared himself 'Caretaker President' of Afghanistan by invoking the constitution, has also joined Massoud in Panjshir. 

 

