HP government launches ‘Him Suraksha Abhiyan’ to raise awareness about COVID-19

The government of Himachal Pradesh on November 24, 2020, launched ‘Him Suraksha Abhiyaan’ in order to sensitize people about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The door-door campaign throughout the Himachal state will also collect information regarding the symptoms of sugar, TB, Leprosy, and blood pressure.

The campaign by the state government has been launched from November 25, 2020, and will continue till December 27, 2020, across the Himachal Pradesh state. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur has also made an appeal to the citizens to share their information with health workers if they have any symptoms of the virus.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी ने आज ‘‘हिम सुरक्षा अभियान’’ का शुभारंभ किया।



कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर शुरू किए गए इस अभियान के अंतर्गत स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर कोरोना सहित विभिन्न रोगों के लक्षणों की जानकारी एकत्र करेंगे।



आइये, अभियान का भागीदार बनकर कोरोना से मिलकर लड़ें। pic.twitter.com/fPEWTKeonJ — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) November 24, 2020

Him Suraksha Abhiyaan: Key Highlights

• In the campaign, around 8,000 teams comprising personnel from Ayurveda, health, Panchayati raj department, women and child development, and NGOs will be involved for door-to-door collection of health parameters.

• The teams will be sensitizing people about the pandemic and will also be collecting real-time information regarding symptoms of other diseases.

• The health workers will also be tracking the mountains, snow-covered valleys, and the areas that are not connected by the roads to reach out to the population.

• The health workers will be provided with mobile phone applications for feeding data on the health profiles of the family members, panchayat-wise and village-wise which will then be tabulated, monitored, stored, and analyzed at the state administration level.

• Under the drive, not only symptomatic patients with probable COVID-19 infection will be detected but patients who have other ailments will also be listed.

Night Curfew and closure of schools amid the rising COVID-19 cases:

In the past three weeks, Himachal Pradesh has seen a worst-spike in the cases of Coronavirus, the fastest spread of infection, and a high mortality rate. To control the situation, the government has already taken a decision of imposing a night curfew in four districts of Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, and Kullu. It has also directed schools and colleges to remain closed till December 31, 2020.

Chief Minister has blamed the spike in COVID-19 cases on people for not following social-distancing norms during wedding functions, large gatherings, and market places also those who will not be wearing face masks will not be fined Rs. 1,000 by the authorities.