IBSA held 6th women’s forum meeting, ministers reaffirm their commitment to address women-centric issues

The 6th edition of India-Brazil- South Africa women’s forum meeting took place on March 16, 2021, via video conferencing. The meeting was led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, India and it witnessed the participation of officials and ministers responsible for women affairs of IBSA nations.

The session of the forum was started with the welcome and opening remarks of the Secretary of Women and Child Development, India. The inaugural address was delivered by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani who was also the Chair of the 6th IBSA Women’s Forum.

The Union Minister during her address, in the backdrop of the pandemic that disrupted the lives of millions globally, talked about how the year 2020 has seen the rights of girls and women gaining prominence all over the world.

Participated in 6th edition of IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Women’s Forum meeting along with Ms. @DamaresAlves & Ms. @maite_nkoana. All 3 Nations shared their best practices & reiterated commitment towards enhancing mutual cooperation in bridging gender gaps. pic.twitter.com/aVpoc78vzb — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 16, 2021

About IBSA:

The India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Trilateral Cooperation Forum is a very unique platform that brings together three major economies and large democracies from three different continents.

All three members of the forum are developing multi-cultural, pluralistic, multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-lingual nations.

Objective:

The forum is committed to inclusive sustainable development for achieving the well-being of their citizens as well as for those from developing nations.

The norms, principles, and values defining the IBSA Dialogue Forum are respect for Human Rights, participatory democracy, strengthening of multilateralism, and the Rule of Law. The forum lays efforts in the South-South cooperation beyond the usual areas of exchange of training and experts.

6th IBSA women’s forum meeting:

• The forum, during the meeting, discussed major issues that contribute towards the transformation of women’s lives.

• It highlighted the initiatives, best practices, policies for the gender-inclusive economy for the change as well as for the elimination of violence against women and gender-based discrimination, which win future will not only help in understanding each other’s programs but will also provide a strategic roadmap for promoting gender equality agenda.

• The forum also emphasized the need to raise voices on various multilateral forums for highlighting the development priorities of the associate nations as well as for emphasizing how gender equality makes sound economic sense.

• The forum promised to carry forward its vision to ensure the condition and status of women by addressing various barriers as well as by strengthening the gender mainstream.

• The countries also appreciated India’s efforts in helping other countries to overcome the challenges posed by pandemics.

• At the end of the forum’s meeting, a joint declaration was issued mentioning the shared goals of IBSA and the commitments to achieve gender equality.