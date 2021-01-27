ICC Player of the Month: ICC introduces Player of the Month awards to recognise best performances of cricketers

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on January 27, 2021 announced the 'ICC Player of the Month' awards to recognise the best performances of male and female cricketers across all three forms of international cricket.

The ICC elaborated further by saying that an independent ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, journalists and broadcasters from around the world will team up with fans to vote for the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month. The awards will be conferred starting from this month onwards.

ICC stated that there have been some sensational cricketing performances during January 2021, which will make an inaugural player of the month awards a highly competitive affair.

Best Performing cricketers in January 2021

January 2021 has seen some of the finest performances, especially by young cricketers such as Washington Sundar (India), Rishabh Pant (India), Mohammed Siraj (India) and T. Natarajan (India) and established players including Steve Smith (Australia), Joe Root(England), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) and Nida Dar (Pakistan).

How will the ICC Player of the Month be decided?

•The ICC Awards Nominations Committee will determine three nominees for each of the cricketing formats based on their on-field performances and overall achievements during that month. The judging period will be between the first and the last day of each calendar month.

•The shortlisted players will be then voted for by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

•The ICC Voting Academy will comprise prominent members of the cricket family. The academy will be submitting its votes by email and will retain a 90% share of the vote.

•Fans registered with the ICC will also be able to vote online every month for their favourite male and female cricketers across all three formats of international cricket played in that month. The fans will have a 10% share of the vote.

•The winners of the awards will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC's digital platforms.

ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, said in a statement that the ICC Player of the Month is a great way to connect with fans of the sport and celebrate performances of their favourite players throughout the year. He said that it gives everyone an opportunity to acknowledge world-class performances on the field by male and female cricketers and they have been in abundance throughout January.