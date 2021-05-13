Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ICC Test Rankings 2021: India retains top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings, New Zealand ranks second

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is ranked fifth in the ICC Test Batting Rankings with 814 rating, followed by Rishabh Pant at sixth place with 747 rating. 

Created On: May 13, 2021 17:53 ISTModified On: May 13, 2021 17:53 IST
India tops ICC Test Team Rankings

ICC Test Rankings 2021: Team India continued to hold its top spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings, which were released by the ICC on May 13, 2021. India lead the table with 121 rating after having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches.

New Zealand also retained its second spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings with 120 rating after having accumulated 2166 points from 18 Tests. The two sides are going to clash against each other in the finale of the inaugural World Test Championship at Southampton's Ageas Bowl in the United Kingdom from June 18 to 22.

England has climbed to the third spot with 109 rating, pushing Australia to the fourth place with 108 rating. Pakistan is fifth with 94 rating and West Indies has jumped up two places to the 6th spot. 

ICC Test Team Rankings 2021: Top 10 Test Teams 

Rank

Team

Matches

Points

Rating
1 India 24 2,914 121
2  New Zealand 18 2,166 120
3  England 32 3,493 109
4  Australia 17 1,844 108
5  Pakistan 24 2,247 94
6  West Indies 24 2,024 84
7  South Africa 16 1,273 80
8  Sri Lanka 27 2,095 78
9  Bangladesh 15 694 46
10  Zimbabwe 10 346 35

ICC Test Batting Rankings 

•New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson tops the Test Batting Rankings with 919 rating, followed by Australia's Steve Smith at the second spot with 891 rating. 

•Australia's Marnus Labuschagne stands third with 878 rating followed by England's Joe Root at fourth place with 831 rating. 

•Indian skipper Virat Kohli is fifth with 814 rating, followed by Rishabh Pant at sixth place with 747 rating. India's Rohit Sharma also features in the top ten Test players rankings with 747 rating. 

Top 10 Test Batsmen

Rank

PLAYER

TEAM

RATING
1 Kane Williamson  NZ 919
Steve Smith 891
Marnus Labuschagne 878
Joe Root 831
Virat Kohli 814
Rishabh Pant 747
    Henry Nicholls 747
    Rohit Sharma 747
David Warner 724
10  Babar Azam 714

Test Bowling Rankings 

•Australia's Pat Cummins takes up top spot with 908 rating, followed by India's R Ashwin who stands second with 820 rating. Ashwin is the sole Indian in the top ten Test Bowling Rankings. 

•The next Indian bowler in the Test rankings is Jasprit Bumrah, who stays static at the 11th position.

•The third rank is held by New Zealand's Neil Wagner who has 825 rating, followed by England's James Anderson at the 4th spot with 822 rating and Australia's Josh Hazlewood at 5th spot with 816 rating.

Top 10 Test Bowlers

Rank

PLAYER

TEAM

RATING
1 Pat Cummins AUS 908
Ravichandran Ashwin 850
Neil Wagner 825
James Anderson 822
Josh Hazlewood 816
Tim Southee 811
Stuart Broad 792
Jason Holder 755
Kagiso Rabada 753
10  Mitchell Starc 744

Test All-Rounder Rankings 

•West Indies' cricketer Jason Holder leads the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings list with 423 rating, followed by England's Ben Stokes at 2nd rank with 393 rating and India's Ravindra Jadeja at the 3rd rank with 386 rating. 

•India's R Ashwin ranks fourth on the list with 353 rating, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the fifth spot with 338 rating. 

Top 10 Test All-Rounders

Rank

PLAYER

TEAM

RATING
Ravindra Jadeja 386
Ravichandran Ashwin 353
1 Jason Holder WI 423
Ben Stokes 393
Shakib Al Hasan 338
Kyle Jamieson 293
Mitchell Starc 275
Colin de Grandhomme 258
Pat Cummins 249
10  Chris Woakes 238

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post

Comments