ICC Test Rankings 2021: India retains top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings, New Zealand ranks second

ICC Test Rankings 2021: Team India continued to hold its top spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings, which were released by the ICC on May 13, 2021. India lead the table with 121 rating after having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches.

New Zealand also retained its second spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings with 120 rating after having accumulated 2166 points from 18 Tests. The two sides are going to clash against each other in the finale of the inaugural World Test Championship at Southampton's Ageas Bowl in the United Kingdom from June 18 to 22.

England has climbed to the third spot with 109 rating, pushing Australia to the fourth place with 108 rating. Pakistan is fifth with 94 rating and West Indies has jumped up two places to the 6th spot.

ICC Test Team Rankings 2021: Top 10 Test Teams Rank Team Matches Points Rating 1 India 24 2,914 121 2 New Zealand 18 2,166 120 3 England 32 3,493 109 4 Australia 17 1,844 108 5 Pakistan 24 2,247 94 6 West Indies 24 2,024 84 7 South Africa 16 1,273 80 8 Sri Lanka 27 2,095 78 9 Bangladesh 15 694 46 10 Zimbabwe 10 346 35

ICC Test Batting Rankings

•New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson tops the Test Batting Rankings with 919 rating, followed by Australia's Steve Smith at the second spot with 891 rating.

•Australia's Marnus Labuschagne stands third with 878 rating followed by England's Joe Root at fourth place with 831 rating.

•Indian skipper Virat Kohli is fifth with 814 rating, followed by Rishabh Pant at sixth place with 747 rating. India's Rohit Sharma also features in the top ten Test players rankings with 747 rating.

Top 10 Test Batsmen Rank PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Kane Williamson NZ 919 2 Steve Smith AUS 891 3 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 878 4 Joe Root ENG 831 5 Virat Kohli IND 814 6 Rishabh Pant IND 747 Henry Nicholls NZ 747 Rohit Sharma IND 747 9 David Warner AUS 724 10 Babar Azam PAK 714

Test Bowling Rankings

•Australia's Pat Cummins takes up top spot with 908 rating, followed by India's R Ashwin who stands second with 820 rating. Ashwin is the sole Indian in the top ten Test Bowling Rankings.

•The next Indian bowler in the Test rankings is Jasprit Bumrah, who stays static at the 11th position.

•The third rank is held by New Zealand's Neil Wagner who has 825 rating, followed by England's James Anderson at the 4th spot with 822 rating and Australia's Josh Hazlewood at 5th spot with 816 rating.

Top 10 Test Bowlers Rank PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Pat Cummins AUS 908 2 Ravichandran Ashwin IND 850 3 Neil Wagner NZ 825 4 James Anderson ENG 822 5 Josh Hazlewood AUS 816 6 Tim Southee NZ 811 7 Stuart Broad ENG 792 8 Jason Holder WI 755 9 Kagiso Rabada SA 753 10 Mitchell Starc AUS 744

Test All-Rounder Rankings

•West Indies' cricketer Jason Holder leads the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings list with 423 rating, followed by England's Ben Stokes at 2nd rank with 393 rating and India's Ravindra Jadeja at the 3rd rank with 386 rating.

•India's R Ashwin ranks fourth on the list with 353 rating, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the fifth spot with 338 rating.