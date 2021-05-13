ICC Test Rankings 2021: India retains top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings, New Zealand ranks second
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is ranked fifth in the ICC Test Batting Rankings with 814 rating, followed by Rishabh Pant at sixth place with 747 rating.
ICC Test Rankings 2021: Team India continued to hold its top spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings, which were released by the ICC on May 13, 2021. India lead the table with 121 rating after having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches.
New Zealand also retained its second spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings with 120 rating after having accumulated 2166 points from 18 Tests. The two sides are going to clash against each other in the finale of the inaugural World Test Championship at Southampton's Ageas Bowl in the United Kingdom from June 18 to 22.
England has climbed to the third spot with 109 rating, pushing Australia to the fourth place with 108 rating. Pakistan is fifth with 94 rating and West Indies has jumped up two places to the 6th spot.
|
ICC Test Team Rankings 2021: Top 10 Test Teams
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Points
|
Rating
|1
|India
|24
|2,914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|18
|2,166
|120
|3
|England
|32
|3,493
|109
|4
|Australia
|17
|1,844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|24
|2,247
|94
|6
|West Indies
|24
|2,024
|84
|7
|South Africa
|16
|1,273
|80
|8
|Sri Lanka
|27
|2,095
|78
|9
|Bangladesh
|15
|694
|46
|10
|Zimbabwe
|10
|346
|35
ICC Test Batting Rankings
•New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson tops the Test Batting Rankings with 919 rating, followed by Australia's Steve Smith at the second spot with 891 rating.
•Australia's Marnus Labuschagne stands third with 878 rating followed by England's Joe Root at fourth place with 831 rating.
•Indian skipper Virat Kohli is fifth with 814 rating, followed by Rishabh Pant at sixth place with 747 rating. India's Rohit Sharma also features in the top ten Test players rankings with 747 rating.
|
Top 10 Test Batsmen
|
Rank
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
RATING
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|919
|2
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|891
|3
|Marnus Labuschagne
|AUS
|878
|4
|Joe Root
|ENG
|831
|5
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|814
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|IND
|747
|Henry Nicholls
|NZ
|747
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|747
|9
|David Warner
|AUS
|724
|10
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|714
Test Bowling Rankings
•Australia's Pat Cummins takes up top spot with 908 rating, followed by India's R Ashwin who stands second with 820 rating. Ashwin is the sole Indian in the top ten Test Bowling Rankings.
•The next Indian bowler in the Test rankings is Jasprit Bumrah, who stays static at the 11th position.
•The third rank is held by New Zealand's Neil Wagner who has 825 rating, followed by England's James Anderson at the 4th spot with 822 rating and Australia's Josh Hazlewood at 5th spot with 816 rating.
|
Top 10 Test Bowlers
|
Rank
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
RATING
|1
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|908
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|IND
|850
|3
|Neil Wagner
|NZ
|825
|4
|James Anderson
|ENG
|822
|5
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|816
|6
|Tim Southee
|NZ
|811
|7
|Stuart Broad
|ENG
|792
|8
|Jason Holder
|WI
|755
|9
|Kagiso Rabada
|SA
|753
|10
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|744
Test All-Rounder Rankings
•West Indies' cricketer Jason Holder leads the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings list with 423 rating, followed by England's Ben Stokes at 2nd rank with 393 rating and India's Ravindra Jadeja at the 3rd rank with 386 rating.
•India's R Ashwin ranks fourth on the list with 353 rating, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the fifth spot with 338 rating.
|
Top 10 Test All-Rounders
|
Rank
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
RATING
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|386
|4
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|IND
|353
|1
|Jason Holder
|WI
|423
|2
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|393
|5
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|338
|6
|Kyle Jamieson
|NZ
|293
|7
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|275
|8
|Colin de Grandhomme
|NZ
|258
|9
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|249
|10
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|238
