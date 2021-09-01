Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root ranked world's number one Test batsman after nearly 6 years, Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: India's Rohit Sharma has surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to be ranked fifth, becoming the highest-ranked Indian in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. Check full ICC Men's Test Rankings here. 

Created On: Sep 1, 2021 19:13 ISTModified On: Sep 1, 2021 19:13 IST
Joe Root ranked world's number one Test batsman

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: England captain Joe Root has reclaimed top rank in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after nearly six years. With 916 rating, he has surpassed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who is now ranked second with 901 rating. 

Steve Smith is ranked third, followed by another Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne who is ranked fourth. India's Rohit Sharma has surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to be ranked fifth, becoming the highest-ranked Indian on the list.  

Joe Root has gained back his spot as the number one Test batsman amid England's ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against India. He had started the series at the fifth rank but he overtook Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson with a tally of 507 runs in three tests. 

The last time Joe Root was ranked number one in Test Rankings was in December 2015 before being overtaken by Kane Williamson. Since then, the top spot has largely been rotating between Williamson, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- Batsman Rankings

Rank

Batsman/ Team

RATING
1 Joe Root/ ENG  
Kane Williamson/ NZ 901
Steve Smith/ AUS 891
Marnus Labuschagne/ AUS 878
Rohit Sharma/ IND 773
Virat Kohli/ IND 766
Babar Azam/ PAK 749
David Warner/ AUS 724
Quinton de Kock/ SA 717
10  Henry Nicholls/ NZ 714

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- Bowler Rankings

Rank

Bowler/ Team

RATING
1 Pat Cummins/ AUS 908
Ravichandran Ashwin/ IND 839
Tim Southee/  NZ 824
Josh Hazlewood/ AUS 816
James Anderson/ ENG 813
Neil Wagner/ NZ 810
Kagiso Rabada/ SA 798
Shaheen Afridi/ PAK 783
Jason Holder/ WI 766
10  Jasprit Bumrah/  IND 758

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- All-Rounder Rankings

Rank

All-rounder/ Team

RATING
1 Jason Holder/ WI 434
Ben Stokes/ ENG 355
Ravindra Jadeja/ IND 343
Ravichandran Ashwin/ IND 338
Shakib Al Hasan/ BAN 334
Kyle Jamieson/ NZ 311
Mitchell Starc/ AUS 275
Pat Cummins/ AUS 249
Colin de Grandhomme/ NZ 232
10  Tim Southee/ NZ 216

 

