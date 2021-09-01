ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root ranked world's number one Test batsman after nearly 6 years, Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli
ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: India's Rohit Sharma has surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to be ranked fifth, becoming the highest-ranked Indian in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. Check full ICC Men's Test Rankings here.
ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: England captain Joe Root has reclaimed top rank in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after nearly six years. With 916 rating, he has surpassed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who is now ranked second with 901 rating.
Steve Smith is ranked third, followed by another Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne who is ranked fourth. India's Rohit Sharma has surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to be ranked fifth, becoming the highest-ranked Indian on the list.
Joe Root has gained back his spot as the number one Test batsman amid England's ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against India. He had started the series at the fifth rank but he overtook Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson with a tally of 507 runs in three tests.
The last time Joe Root was ranked number one in Test Rankings was in December 2015 before being overtaken by Kane Williamson. Since then, the top spot has largely been rotating between Williamson, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.
ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- Batsman Rankings
|
Rank
|
Batsman/ Team
|
RATING
|1
|Joe Root/ ENG
|2
|Kane Williamson/ NZ
|901
|3
|Steve Smith/ AUS
|891
|4
|Marnus Labuschagne/ AUS
|878
|5
|Rohit Sharma/ IND
|773
|6
|Virat Kohli/ IND
|766
|7
|Babar Azam/ PAK
|749
|8
|David Warner/ AUS
|724
|9
|Quinton de Kock/ SA
|717
|10
|Henry Nicholls/ NZ
|714
ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- Bowler Rankings
|
Rank
|
Bowler/ Team
|
RATING
|1
|Pat Cummins/ AUS
|908
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin/ IND
|839
|3
|Tim Southee/ NZ
|824
|4
|Josh Hazlewood/ AUS
|816
|5
|James Anderson/ ENG
|813
|6
|Neil Wagner/ NZ
|810
|7
|Kagiso Rabada/ SA
|798
|8
|Shaheen Afridi/ PAK
|783
|9
|Jason Holder/ WI
|766
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah/ IND
|758
ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- All-Rounder Rankings
|
Rank
|
All-rounder/ Team
|
RATING
|1
|Jason Holder/ WI
|434
|2
|Ben Stokes/ ENG
|355
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja/ IND
|343
|4
|Ravichandran Ashwin/ IND
|338
|5
|Shakib Al Hasan/ BAN
|334
|6
|Kyle Jamieson/ NZ
|311
|7
|Mitchell Starc/ AUS
|275
|8
|Pat Cummins/ AUS
|249
|9
|Colin de Grandhomme/ NZ
|232
|10
|Tim Southee/ NZ
|216
