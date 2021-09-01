ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root ranked world's number one Test batsman after nearly 6 years, Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: England captain Joe Root has reclaimed top rank in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after nearly six years. With 916 rating, he has surpassed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who is now ranked second with 901 rating.

Steve Smith is ranked third, followed by another Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne who is ranked fourth. India's Rohit Sharma has surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to be ranked fifth, becoming the highest-ranked Indian on the list.

Joe Root has gained back his spot as the number one Test batsman amid England's ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against India. He had started the series at the fifth rank but he overtook Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson with a tally of 507 runs in three tests.

The last time Joe Root was ranked number one in Test Rankings was in December 2015 before being overtaken by Kane Williamson. Since then, the top spot has largely been rotating between Williamson, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- Batsman Rankings

Rank Batsman/ Team RATING 1 Joe Root/ ENG 2 Kane Williamson/ NZ 901 3 Steve Smith/ AUS 891 4 Marnus Labuschagne/ AUS 878 5 Rohit Sharma/ IND 773 6 Virat Kohli/ IND 766 7 Babar Azam/ PAK 749 8 David Warner/ AUS 724 9 Quinton de Kock/ SA 717 10 Henry Nicholls/ NZ 714

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- Bowler Rankings

Rank Bowler/ Team RATING 1 Pat Cummins/ AUS 908 2 Ravichandran Ashwin/ IND 839 3 Tim Southee/ NZ 824 4 Josh Hazlewood/ AUS 816 5 James Anderson/ ENG 813 6 Neil Wagner/ NZ 810 7 Kagiso Rabada/ SA 798 8 Shaheen Afridi/ PAK 783 9 Jason Holder/ WI 766 10 Jasprit Bumrah/ IND 758

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings- All-Rounder Rankings