ICG offshore Patrol Vessel Vajra Commissioned, to enhance coastal security

The Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Vajra’ was formally commissioned on March 24, 2021, into the service in Chennai. It will be the sixth offshore vessel which will aim at enhancing coastal security.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, to mark the commissioning of the ship, formally unveiled a plaque and the ship’s board name ‘Vajra’ at the Chennai Port Trust. The name Vajra means ‘Thunderbolt’.

The ship has been indigenously designed and developed by Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding Limited. Vajra is the sixth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels which has benefitted with the high communication and navigation systems.

#ICG Offshore Patrol Vessel Vajra commissioned 24 Mar 21 at #Chennai by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff in presence of @IndiaCoastGuard DG K Natarajan DGICG, IG S Paramesh COMCG(East), WTD M/s L&T & senior officials of Armed Forces & State Govt. pic.twitter.com/hNmukTB71b — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 24, 2021

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the commissioning ceremony of the ship was held following the Standard Operating Procedures announced by the Central Government.

What are the features of ‘Vajra’?

• An integrated bridge system

• Bow Thruster

• High Power External Fighting System

• Automated Power Management System

Key details of Indian Coast Guard vessel ‘Vajra’:

• The ship has been designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter with night flying capabilities as well as four high-speed boats. It will also be able to carry two rigid hull inflatable boats to take up maritime patrolling, law enforcement, and search and rescue.

• The ICG ship has a 30 mm gun as the main armament. It is also equipped with two FCS-controlled 12.7 mm SRCG for enhanced fighting efficiency.

• A pollution response equipment for containing oil spills at sea has been fitted in the ship. The equipment is propelled by twin MTU 8000series engines which are capable of achieving 26 knots of top speed as well as the endurance of 5,000 nautical miles.

• Alex Thomas, Deputy Inspector General is the commanding officer of the ship, which will have 88 men and 14 officers.

• Vajra will be based at Tuticorin under the operational control of the easter region coast guard.