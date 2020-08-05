Study at Home
Search

IISc develops first-of-its-kind mobile RT-PCR lab

The latest mobile RT-PCR lab developed by IISc Bengaluru is the country’s only ICMR approved lab which is capable of conducting 9000 RT-PCR tests per month.

Aug 5, 2020 18:51 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has developed MITR (Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting) Lab for RT-PCR tests.

The first-of-its-kind mobile COVID-19 lab was launched by the Karnataka Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, who informed that the lab has all the safety measures and is capable of producing 100% accurate results within four hours.

About mobile RT-PCR lab:

The latest mobile RT-PCR lab developed by IISc Bengaluru is the country’s only ICMR approved lab which is capable of conducting 9000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests, per month.

The lab will also be able to give 100% accurate results within the four hours of the test.

What will be the benefit of the mobile lab?

The new mobile lab, apart from RT-PCR tests, can also be utilized for molecular diagnostic testing.

The mobile lab can be deployed in Corona hot spots areas quickly. The mobility gives it the benefit of changing locations as per the suitability.

Apart from COVID-19 tests, the lab can also be utilized for testing HCV, TB, H1N1, HIV, HPV, etc.

The COVID-19 mobile lab developed by IISc has been handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for conducting tests of infected Coronavirus patients.

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS

Related Categories