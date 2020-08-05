IISc develops first-of-its-kind mobile RT-PCR lab

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has developed MITR (Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting) Lab for RT-PCR tests.

The first-of-its-kind mobile COVID-19 lab was launched by the Karnataka Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, who informed that the lab has all the safety measures and is capable of producing 100% accurate results within four hours.

About mobile RT-PCR lab:

The latest mobile RT-PCR lab developed by IISc Bengaluru is the country’s only ICMR approved lab which is capable of conducting 9000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests, per month.

The lab will also be able to give 100% accurate results within the four hours of the test.

What will be the benefit of the mobile lab?

• The new mobile lab, apart from RT-PCR tests, can also be utilized for molecular diagnostic testing.

• The mobile lab can be deployed in Corona hot spots areas quickly. The mobility gives it the benefit of changing locations as per the suitability.

• Apart from COVID-19 tests, the lab can also be utilized for testing HCV, TB, H1N1, HIV, HPV, etc.

• The COVID-19 mobile lab developed by IISc has been handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for conducting tests of infected Coronavirus patients.