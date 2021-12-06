Important Current Affairs for UPSC 2021: Important Days in December 2021

Important days in December 2021: We have compiled a list of important current affairs days and events in December 2021 that will be important for UPSC, SSC CGL, RRB NTPC and other competitive exams. The important days in December 2021 include state visits by heads of state in and out of India, armed forces days, space launches, statehood days and inauguration of development projects such as Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, AIIMS Gorakhpur and revamped Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The days cover all important national and international days of importance for December 2021 and aim to boost the general awareness of all competitive exam aspirants and help them revise important current affairs topics at ease.

Important Current Affairs Events in December 2021

December 1: World AIDS Day

57th BSF Raising Day

Nagaland's statehood Day (Nagaland became the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963)

December 2: National Control Pollution Day 2021 (Bhopal Gas Tragedy)

Assam Day or Asom Divas ( The day commemorates advent of the first king of Ahom kingdom in Assam)

December 3: International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021

Dr Rajendra Prasad's 136th Birth Anniversary

December 4: Indian Navy Day

Solar Eclipse December 2021

Padma Shri Vinod Dua passes away

Former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passes away

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

December 5: FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup final

December 6: Mahaparinirvana Divas (BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary)

Maitri Diwas ( India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on (December 6, 1971)

Russian President visits India, 21st India-Russia Summit

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to jail for 4 years

Demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992

December 7: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day

International civil aviation day

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur

December 9: National anti-corruption day

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launch

December 10: Human Rights Day

December 11: International Mountain Day

UNICEF Day

December 13: PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath corridor

December 14: National Energy Conservation Day

December 15: President Ram Nath Kovind to pay State Visit to Bangladesh (15-17)

International Tea Day

December 16: Vijay Diwas (50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh)

UN Arabic Language Day

December 18: Minorities Rights Day (India)

December 19: Goa’s Liberation Day

December 21: Winter solstice

December 22: National Mathematics Day

James Webb Space Telescope launch day

December 23: Kisan Divas or National Farmers' Day

December 24: National Consumers Day

December 25: Good Governance Day (Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary)