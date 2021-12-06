Important Current Affairs for UPSC 2021: Important Days in December 2021
The Important days in December 2021 include state visits by heads of state in and out of India, armed forces days, space launches, statehood days and inauguration of development projects such as Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, AIIMS Gorakhpur and revamped Kashi Vishwanath corridor.
The days cover all important national and international days of importance for December 2021 and aim to boost the general awareness of all competitive exam aspirants and help them revise important current affairs topics at ease.
Important Current Affairs Events in December 2021
December 1: World AIDS Day
Nagaland's statehood Day (Nagaland became the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963)
December 2: National Control Pollution Day 2021 (Bhopal Gas Tragedy)
Assam Day or Asom Divas ( The day commemorates advent of the first king of Ahom kingdom in Assam)
December 3: International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021
Dr Rajendra Prasad's 136th Birth Anniversary
December 4: Indian Navy Day
Padma Shri Vinod Dua passes away
Former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passes away
Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor
December 5: FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup final
December 6: Mahaparinirvana Divas (BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary)
Maitri Diwas ( India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on (December 6, 1971)
Russian President visits India, 21st India-Russia Summit
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to jail for 4 years
Demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992
December 7: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day
International civil aviation day
PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur
December 9: National anti-corruption day
NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launch
December 10: Human Rights Day
December 11: International Mountain Day
UNICEF Day
December 13: PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath corridor
December 14: National Energy Conservation Day
December 15: President Ram Nath Kovind to pay State Visit to Bangladesh (15-17)
International Tea Day
December 16: Vijay Diwas (50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh)
UN Arabic Language Day
December 18: Minorities Rights Day (India)
December 19: Goa’s Liberation Day
December 21: Winter solstice
December 22: National Mathematics Day
James Webb Space Telescope launch day
December 23: Kisan Divas or National Farmers' Day
December 24: National Consumers Day
December 25: Good Governance Day (Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary)