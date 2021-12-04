Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6th

Russian President visit to India: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 6, 2021 for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. The Russian President is scheduled to have a series of meetings in India.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Ministry foresees a very intensive engagement during the day, which will culminate with the India-Russia summit. The day is expected to begin with Defence Minster Rajnath Singh co-chairing an intergovernmental commission with his Russian counterpart. The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also have a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is also scheduled to visit India on December 5-6.

This will be followed by the inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of India and Russia. As per sources, several defence agreements are expected to materialise during the dialogue, especially the signing of the AK-203 assault rifles deal that has been pending for years. The 21st India-Russia summit will be held in the afternoon and a joint statement is proposed to be issued at the end of the Summit, informed the MEA spokesperson.

The Russian President's visit to India will be the first in-person meeting of Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi after their meeting on the sidelines of the 2019 BRICS summit in Brasilia. The visit is being seen as a step forward to maintain the ‘special, privileged strategic partnership that India shares with Russia’, but also to deepen bilateral relations.

This would be the Russian President's second visit outside Russia this year, the first being in June to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva. This is significant in itself as the Russian President had skipped an in-person visit to the G-20 summit and the COP 26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow and also rescheduled a planned visit to China due to the pandemic.

Five facts to show India-Russia ties are beyond a symbolic gesture:-

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin honoured PM Narendra Modi with the Order of St Andrew in 2019, making him the only foreign dignitary to receive Russia's highest honour.

2. Russia is India's top arms supplier, reclaiming the spot in the last two years. The India-Russia cooperation has been growing across several sectors besides defence as well, including energy, pharmaceuticals, cyber, hig-tech and digital finance. Russia also actively seeks to engage in India's 'Make in India' programme.

3. India had pledged to contribute its first-ever one-billion-dollar worth credit line for the development of Russia’s Far East.

4. Russia had extended its support to India at the UN after its decision to do away with Article 370. It had also stepped up efforts to provide arms to India amid its border tensions with China along the LAC in 2020. India had also supported Russia on the Crimea issue at the United Nations.

5. India and Russia have also been brought closer due to the situation in Afghanistan.

Background

The last India-Russia annual summit took place in September 2019 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok city in the far-east region of Russia. The 2020 annual summit could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

