Income Tax Dept to launch new e-filing portal on June 7: All you need to know

The Income Tax Department is set to launch the new e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) on June 7, 2021, informed the Central Board of Direct Taxes on May 19, 2021. The new tax e-filing portal aims to provide a modern, seamless, and convenient experience to taxpayers of India.

Taxpayers and other external stakeholders would not be able to access the existing e-filing portal (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) for six days from June 1, 2021, to June 6, 2021, as the department will work on the launch and migration activities.

The Income Tax Department has requested all taxpayers and stakeholders to close all urgent tasks like upload or downloads or submissions by June 1, 2021, before the existing portal goes offline.

Further, the department has also directions that it will not fix any compliance dates during this period. It has also directed to conduct compliances or hearing of cases only after June 10, 2021. If any compliance cases were scheduled between this period, they will be preponed or postponed and rescheduled accordingly.

New e-filing portal: Key features

•The new e-filing portal for Income Tax Return (ITR) is another initiative by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to offer ease of compliance to taxpayers and stakeholders.

•The new e-filing portal has been integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to enable quick refunds to taxpayers.

•All uploads, pending actions, or interactions will be displayed on a single dashboard for the taxpayer to follow up.

•The new call center has been set up to help taxpayers and answers all queries. Videos, tutorials, FAQs, and chatbot or a LIVE agent will be available to the taxpayers.

•Free of cost ITR preparation software will be available both online and offline with interactive questions to help novice taxpayers file ITR. Taxpayers will be assisted with pre-filling as well to minimize data entry efforts.

•All key functions of the website portal will be made available on the Mobile app subsequently with 24x7 access.

•The new e-filing portal will subsequently be enabled with several payment options comprising UPI, Credit Cars, Net Banking, and RTGS/ NEFT from any bank account to any bank account.