Independence Day 2021: ‘Nation First, Always First’ theme for 75th year of India’s Independence

Independence Day 2021 theme: The theme of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations will be ‘Nation First, Always First’. The country will celebrate its 75th year of Independence at Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, 2021.

All the athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020 have also been sent special invites to attend Independence Day 2021.

Like Independence Day was celebrated in 2020, this year’s celebrations will also be restricted to the public and no cultural performances and events will be staged by the children. As per an officer, a group of NCC Cadets will be attending the event.

Reportedly, during the Independence Day 2021 celebrations, from paintings to floral arrangements, all aspects of the programmes will bear the ‘Nation First, Always First’ theme.

Precautions during Independence Day 2021 celebrations:

• The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, after the recent drone attacks in Jammu, has asked the Delhi Police to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures for drone operations.

• A Police Officer while talking about the Independence Day celebrations informed that the police have increased the total number of secured rooftops from which the Red Fort or the potential route to PM’s cavalcade is remotely visible.

• Personnel have also been directed to take down the drones or the aerial objects in case anyone sees one approaching the Red Fort.

• A makeshift wall of containers has also been erected at the periphery of the Red Fort. It will rule out any form of security breach owing to the ongoing farmers’ protest.