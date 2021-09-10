India, ADB sign loan worth $112 million to improve water supply infrastructure in Jharkhand

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank on September 8, 2021, signed a $112 million loan in order to develop water supply infrastructure in Jharkhand.

It will also help in strengthening the capacities of urban local bodies for the improved service deliveries in four towns in the state.

As per the statement by the Finance Ministry, the agreement for Jharkhand Urban Water Supply Improvement Project was signed between Rajat Kumar Mishra from the Department of Economic Affairs from the Finance Ministry and Takeo Konishi, the Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission.

Water supply project in Jharkhand: Objective

After the signing of the agreement, Rajat Kumar Mishra said that the project is aligned with the Jharkhand government’s priority to improve the urban services in the state.

Jharkhand Urban Water Supply Improvement Project will ensure continuously, treated piped water supply in Ranchi and other three towns of Jhumri Telaiya, Hussaianabad, and Medininagar located in socially and economically backward areas.

ADB’s first urban project in Jharkhand:

The latest project will be ADB’s first urban project in Jharkhand. It will help in establishing a model of continuous water supply combined with the policy reforms for a sustainable operation which can also be replicated by other low-income states in India to provide safe drinking water to urban households as planned under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Jharkhand Urban Water Supply Improvement Project: Key details

• Under the project, four water plant treatments will be set up in the project towns in order to provide safe drinking water meeting the national drinking water quality standards. The plants will have a combined capacity of 275 million liters per day.

• ADB’s project will also establish 940 kms of the water distribution network for providing continuous water supply to about 1,15,000 households. It will include those below the poverty line, scheduled tribes, scheduled caste, and other vulnerable groups.

• The Project to ensure sustainability will strengthen the capacity of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) on urban service delivery and governance through management strategy and training on design and implementation of urban projects.

• Innovative technologies will also be introduced under the project to minimize water losses in water treatment and distribution.

• The project in Jharkhand will include the use of supervisory control and the data acquisition system for water supply operation and asset management in Ranchi.

About ADB:

Asian Development Bank has been committed to achieving an inclusive, prosperous, resilient, and sustainable Asia and Pacific, which also sustaining its efforts of eradicating poverty. The bank was established in 1966 and is owned by 68 members- 49 from the region.