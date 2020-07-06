India, Afghanistan inks 5 MoUs for the development of educational infrastructure

India and Afghanistan signed five Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on July 5, 2020. The MoUs between the two countries have been signed for the development of educational infrastructure in 4 provinces of Afghanistan namely Farah, Nooristan, Kapisa, Badakhshan.

The five MoUs were signed by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, Higher Education Minister Abdul Tawab Balakarzai, Afghan Economy Minister Mustafa Mastoor, and Deputy Education Minister Abdul Subhan Raouf.

As per the Indian embassy, the government of India remains committed to taking forward the India-Afghanistan Development Partnership based on the people of Afghanistan and the national priorities of the government.

New Delhi, Kabul inks 5 MoUs for development of educational infrastructure in Afghanistan



Projects under 5 MoUs:

As per the official statement, projects under the 5 signed MoUs are related to the construction of higher education building, construction of classrooms, and construction of road within Albironi University Campus and are spread across the country- Farah, Badakhshan, Nooristan and Kapisa.

Indian Government supports projects in Afghanistan:

Indian Embassy in an official statement mentioned that India and Afghanistan have further strengthened their development partnership through the signing of 5 MoUs under the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) that was implemented by the Indian government in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Since 2005, the Indian government has committed USD 200 million to support over 550 projects throughout Afghanistan under the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). As per the embassy, out of these, over 400 projects have been completed while the remaining are under the various stages of implementation.

Since 2001, projects worth USD 3 billion have been undertaken by India in Afghanistan. It includes USD 1 billion pledged in 2016, under the ‘New Development Partnership’ scheme for the period of over 5 years as part of the commitment to assist Afghanistan to emerge as a united, peaceful, pluralistic, and prosperous nation.