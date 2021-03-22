India and France working on third joint space mission: ISRO Chief

The Chairman of ISRO K. Sivan has informed that India and France have been working on their third Joint satellite Mission, even as the bilateral space collaboration has been entering into multiple domains, including the human space flight programme.

K. Sivan who is also the Secretary in the Department of Space mentioned that many French companies are eager to grab the opportunities that are thrown up by the recent reforms into the space sector by the Central Government.

As per the ISRO Officials, ISRO and the Space Agency of France CNES have undertaken two joint missions. One was ‘Megha Tropiques’ which was launched in the year 2011 and another one was ‘Saral-Altika’ launched in 2013.

Latest joint space mission of India and France:

The officials have informed that CNES and ISRO have completed the feasibility study for realising the earth observation satellite mission with the thermal infrared imager TRISHNA- Thermal InfraRed Imaging Satellite for High-Resolution Natural Resource Assessment and have been working towards finalising an arrangement of implementation for the joint development.

India-French collaboration in multiple domains of space exploration:

• Both countries have been working on joint experiments and the accommodation of the scientific instruments in space missions. The collaboration has been expanding to multiple domains including the human space flight program and space exploration.

• The two space agencies have also finalised all the interface control documents to accommodate the ‘ARGOS’ instrument of CNES in ISRO’s OCEANSAT-3 satellite. The instrument has already delivered to Bengaluru for integration with satellite.

• There are also discussions on establishing ‘NavIC’ (an independent regional navigation satellite system that is developed and maintained by ISRO) reference station in France. The Scintillation receivers of CNES in India have also been progressing well.

• The Working Group of ISRO-CNES Human Space Programme also had discussions on the medical aspects of human spaceflight as well as finalising an implementation arrangement for formalising cooperation in the field of space medicine.

Reforms by Indian government benefits the space sector:

According to the Chief of ISRO, because of the recent reforms by the Indian government in the space sector, the space cooperation between India and France is expected to grow further involving academia, industries, and research institutes.

He added that many French companies plans of making use of reforms and they are soon going to involve. The reforms will strengthen the space cooperation at the government to government level as well as on the industry to the industry level, as the interaction is going to get a fresh relook in the changing environment.