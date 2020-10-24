India assumes Chairmanship of Governing Body of International Labour Organisation after a gap of 35 years

India, after a long gap of 35 years, has assumed the Chairmanship of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Governing Body.

As per the statement released by the Labour Ministry, Apurva Chandra, Labour and Employment Secretary has been elected as the Chairperson of the Governing Body of ILO from October 2020 to June 2021.

The official statement also added that the chairmanship marks a new chapter in the 100 years of a productive relationship between the International Labour Organisation and India as the position is of international repute.

What is the role of the Governing Body of ILO?

The Governing Body is an apex executive body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The body is responsible to decide agenda, programmes, policies, and budget, it also elects the Director-General of the Organisation. Currently, the International Labour Organisation has 187 members.

How the position of Chairmanship will be significant for India?

Apurva Chandra as the Chairperson of the Governing Body of ILO will be presiding over the upcoming meeting of the Governing Body scheduled to be held in November 2020. At Geneva, he will also have an opportunity to interact with the senior officials as well as the social partners of the member states.

For India, this will be a platform to apprise the participants of the transformational initiative which are taken by the Indian government to remove the rigidities of the labour market. It will also clear India’s intention about the universalisation of social security to all the workers in the organised as well as unorganised sector.

About Apurva Chandra:

• Apurva Chandra is from the 1988 batch of IAS, Maharashtra cadre, and has spent more than 7 years in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

• Chandra has worked for over four years between 2013-2017 in Maharashtra Government as the Principal Secretary (Industries).

• From December 1, 2017, he joined as a Director-General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry, for strengthening the Indian Armed Forces by expediting the acquisition process.

• Apurva Chandra also chaired the committee to draft the new Defence Acquisition Procedure.

About the International Labour Organisation:

It is an agency of the United Nations whose direction is to promote economic and social justice through setting the International Labour Standards. The organisation was founded under the League of Nations in 1919 which makes it the first as well as the oldest specialized agency of the United Nations.

The international labour standards of ILO are broadly aimed at ensuring productive, accessible, and sustainable work worldwide in conditions of equity, freedom, dignity, and security.