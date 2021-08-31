Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

India at Tokyo Paralympics: Check India’s Medal Tally and List of Indian Paralympic Medal Winners – Avani, Sumit Antil and Others

India at Paralympics 2020: Check India's medal tally and full list of Indian Paralympic Medal Winners such as Avani Lekhara, who has become the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics and  Sumit Antil , who won gold in Class F64 Javelin Throw event.

Created On: Aug 31, 2021 12:26 ISTModified On: Aug 31, 2021 12:26 IST
India's paralympic javelin thrower Sumit Antil

India at Paralympics 2020: India's paralympic javelin thrower Sumit Antil won a historic gold in the Class F64 Javelin Throw event on August 30, 2021. This is India's second gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 after shooter Avani Lekhara won gold in R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1.

Sumit Antil also broke the world record with a throw of 68.55m. He had set the world record with his first attempt of 66.95m and broke it in his second attempt with a throw of 68.08m and broke it again in his fifth attempt with a throw of 68.55m. 

Congratulations poured in for the para-athlete for his historic feat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also personally called him to congratulate him for winning gold and breaking the world record. 

Avani Lekhara first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics

Avani Lekhara has become the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics. The 19-year-old created a Paralympics record by equaling the world record held by Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik with a score of 249.6 that was set in 2018. 

She has become the fourth Indian athlete overall to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar in 1972, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia in 2004 and 2016 and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu in 2016.

India's Medal Tally at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

India's medal tally at Tokyo Paralympics stands at eight, which includes two gold, four silver and two bronze medals. This is by far India's best performance at a single edition of the Paralympic Games. 

India's Medal Tally

Sporting Event

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Javelin Throw

1

1

1

3

Table Tennis

1

-

-

1

Shooting 

1

 

1

2

Discus Throw 

-

1

-

1

High Jump

-

1

1

1

List of Indian Paralympic Medal Winners

Event

Sportsperson

Medal
Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event   Avani Lekhara  Gold 
F64 Javelin Throw Sumit Antil  Gold 
Class 4 Table Tennis Bhavina Patel  Silver
F46 Javelin Throw  Devendra Jhajharia Silver

F56 Discus Throw 

 Yogesh Kathuniya  Silver 
T-47 High Jump Nishad Kumar Silver 
F46 Javelin Throw Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze
Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Singhraj Adhana  Bronze

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar loses bronze medal

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar has lost his F52 category bronze medal after the technical delegates decided that was ineligible for the F52 disability classification assessment.  The disability classification panel was unable to allocate the Indian athlete with a sport class and therefore he is  ineligible for the Men's F52 Discus medal event. Hence, his bronze medal will not count.

Vinod Kumar had set a new Asian Record with a throw of  19.91 in the discus throw finals to win the bronze medal. The organisers put the result under review after there was protest regarding his disability classification. The athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC) and his results were considered null and void. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Post Comment

2 + 4 =
Post

Comments