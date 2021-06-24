Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

India attracts total FDI inflow of USD 6.24 billion during April 2021: Government

The growth in India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination among global investors.

 

Created On: Jun 24, 2021 16:26 ISTModified On: Jun 24, 2021 16:26 IST
FDI inflow in India

According to the data issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on June 23, 2021, India has attracted a total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow of USD 6.24 billion during April 2021.

The current numbers are 38 per cent higher as compared to the inflow of USD 4.53 billion that India received in April 2020.

As per the data, the global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows have been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and plunged by 35 per cent in 2020 to $1 trillion from a higher mark of $1.5 trillion the previous year.

What led to the increase in FDI inflow?

According to the official statement by the Center, measures taken by the Government on the fronts of the FDI policy reforms, ease of doing business, investment facilitation have resulted in the increased FDI inflows in India.

Check the top investments and shares in April 2021 FDI data from below:

Top Investing Countries in FDI inflows-

Countries

FDI Equity Inflows (Percent)

Mauritius

24

Singapore

21

Japan

11

Top Sectors in FDI inflows-

Sectors

FDI Equity Inflows (Percent)

Computer, Software and Hardware

24

Services Sector

23

Education

8

 Top Recipient States in FDI inflows-

States

FDI Equity Inflows (Percent)

Karnataka

31

Maharashtra

19

Delhi

15

 

