India-Bahrain 1st Joint Working Group Meeting held in the field of Renewable Energy

India and the Kingdom of Bahrain held the first Joint Working Group Meeting virtually in the field of Renewable Energy on February 4, 2021.

During the meeting, the Bahrain delegation was led by the President of Sustainable Energy Authority Dr. Abdul Hussain Bin Ali Mirza while the delegation from India was led by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy Mr. Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale and the Ambassador of India to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava also participated in the meeting.

The meeting between both the nations took place in a virtual format in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

During the meet, the ministers of both nations also agreed to hold the next round of JWG meetings at mutually convenient dates, which will be further decided through diplomatic channels.

(1/3) 1st meeting of India-Bahrain JWG on Renewable Energy, co-Chaired by President @SEA_Bahrain and Joint Secretary @mnreindia, held today virtually. pic.twitter.com/9e49BzMXji — India in Bahrain (@IndiaInBahrain) February 4, 2021

JWG meeting between India and Bahrain: Key Highlights

• The meeting between India and Bahrain was productive, in which both the nations underscored the significance of renewable energy to meet the climate change goals.

• They also presented the initiatives taken, future targets, and the progress made by their respective governments as well as the opportunities that are available in the Renewable Energy sector.

• India and Bahrain agreed on sharing the best practices, experience, and expertise in the sector.

• Both the nations also agreed to promote deeper engagement in the focused cooperation and capacity building between the concerned agencies and the private sector of the two nations in this sector, particularly in the field of wind, solar and clean hydrogen.

MoU signed between India and Bahrain:

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between India and Bahrain in July 2018 for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the renewable energy sector. During PM Modi’s visit to the Gulf nation, the two countries had also signed an MoU for the collaboration through the International Solar Alliance.