Study at Home
Search

India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, WeChat, Cam Scanner: See full list of banned apps here

India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, security of state and public order.

Jun 29, 2020 22:08 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, security of state and public order. The ban was imposed by the Ministry of Information Technology by invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The Ministry has decided to block 59 Chinese apps in the view of the emergent nature of threats since the informational available revealed that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

India has emerged as a leading innovator in terms of technological advancement in the last couple of years, especially in the digital space. However, this also raised concerns regarding data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. 

Why has India banned Chinese Apps?

The Union Ministry of Information Technology had received several complaints from various sources including reports regarding misuse of some mobile apps available on iOS  and Android platforms to steal and transmit users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India. 

The compilation of the stolen data and its profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India. The Ministry recognised this as a matter of deep and immediate concern that required emergency measures.

The Ministry had also received concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy in operation of certain apps.  The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Home Ministry had also sent a recommendation to block such malicious apps.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) also received many representations from citizens regarding data and privacy breach. Similar concerns were also raised by various public representatives, outside and inside the Indian Parliament.

Based on these recommendations and recent credible inputs that such Apps can actually pose a threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the centre decided to disallow the usage of certain mobile and non-mobile apps.

Benefit

The action has been taken to safeguard the interests of Indian mobile and internet users and to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Following is the full list of banned Chinese apps: 

  1. TikTok
  2. Shareit
  3. Kwai
  4. UC Browser
  5. Baidu map
  6. Shein
  7. Clash of Kings
  8. DU battery saver
  9. Helo
  10. Likee
  11. YouCam makeup
  12. Mi Community
  13. CM Browers
  14. Virus Cleaner
  15. APUS Browser
  16. ROMWE
  17. Club Factory
  18. Newsdog
  19. Beauty Plus
  20. WeChat
  21. UC News
  22. QQ Mail
  23. Weibo
  24. Xender
  25. QQ Music
  26. QQ Newsfeed
  27. Bigo Live
  28. SelfieCity
  29. Mail Master
  30. Parallel Space
  31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
  32. WeSync
  33. ES File Explorer
  34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
  35. Meitu
  36. Vigo Video
  37. New Video Status
  38. DU Recorder
  39. Vault- Hide
  40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
  41. DU Cleaner
  42. DU Browser
  43. Hago Play With New Friends
  44. Cam Scanner
  45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
  46. Wonder Camera
  47. Photo Wonder
  48. QQ Player
  49. We Meet
  50. Sweet Selfie
  51. Baidu Translate
  52. Vmate
  53. QQ International
  54. QQ Security Center
  55. QQ Launcher
  56. U Video
  57. V fly Status Video
  58. Mobile Legends
  59. DU Privacy

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS

Related Categories