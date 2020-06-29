India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, WeChat, Cam Scanner: See full list of banned apps here

India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, security of state and public order. The ban was imposed by the Ministry of Information Technology by invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The Ministry has decided to block 59 Chinese apps in the view of the emergent nature of threats since the informational available revealed that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

India has emerged as a leading innovator in terms of technological advancement in the last couple of years, especially in the digital space. However, this also raised concerns regarding data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians.

Why has India banned Chinese Apps?

The Union Ministry of Information Technology had received several complaints from various sources including reports regarding misuse of some mobile apps available on iOS and Android platforms to steal and transmit users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India.

The compilation of the stolen data and its profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India. The Ministry recognised this as a matter of deep and immediate concern that required emergency measures.

The Ministry had also received concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy in operation of certain apps. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Home Ministry had also sent a recommendation to block such malicious apps.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) also received many representations from citizens regarding data and privacy breach. Similar concerns were also raised by various public representatives, outside and inside the Indian Parliament.

Based on these recommendations and recent credible inputs that such Apps can actually pose a threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the centre decided to disallow the usage of certain mobile and non-mobile apps.

Benefit

The action has been taken to safeguard the interests of Indian mobile and internet users and to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

