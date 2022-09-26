India breaks record of Pakistan to win most T20 matches in a calendar year

Team India on September 23, 2022, won the T20 match against Australia and breaks the record of Pakistan winning most T20 matches in a calendar year. The team achieved this height by defeating Australia in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav was titled “Man of the Match” for his fifty.

The record-breaking win was achieved after impressive performances from Virat Kohli(63) and Suryakumar Yadav(69) and Axar Patel(3/33). The record was previously held by Pakistan with 20 wins in the T20I matches. The win witnessed Rohit’s 33rd win as India’s T20I captain, placing him ahead of Kohli. Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the list among Indians with 41 wins.

T20I Match with Australia: Highlights

Australia made a total of 186 runs with a loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Cameron Green made 52 runs on 21 balls and helped the yellow team to get an excellent start. Following the same, Yunzvendra Chahal(1/22) and Axar Patel(3/33) helped the Indian team to make a comeback, decreasing the Australian’s run rate and leaving them struggling at 117/6 in 13.5 overs. A 68-run stand between Tim David(54) and Daniel Sams(28*) enabled the kangaroos to reach 186/7 in 20 overs. Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one wicket each. Axar Patel remained the star with the ball and continues his good runs in the series. While chasing 187 runs, the men in blue lost their openers quickly, KL Rahul(1) and Rohit Sharma(17). Soon Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav set the field on fire with 104 runs in 62 balls. Yadav lost his wicket to Josh Hazelwood at 69 off 36. Following that Kohli made his half-century, but was unfortunately caught by skipper Arron Finch on a Sams's delivery. Hardik Pandya (25*) in 16 balls finished the match with a four, with one ball to spare. Indian team won the match by six wickets.

Team India in the T20I series

The men in blue started in 2022 with a 3-0 win in February against West Indies. They bet Sri Lanka in the same month in a home T-20 series. In June 2022, another T20 series against South Africa happened and ended with a 2-2 draw as the final match was washed out due to rain. In July, India continued their victory in the shortest format with a 2-1 win against England. The men also defeated Ireland 2-0 at their home in July 2022. In July-August, the team toured the Caribbean and defeated West Indies by 4-1 in five-match T20I series.

Indian team in the coming months

The men in blue will play a three-match T20I series at home against South Africa, which will start on September 28, 2022. The team will also begin its T20 WC campaign on October 23, 2022, against Pakistan.

