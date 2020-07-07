India, China agree to completely disengage troops along LAC, Chinese army move back tents, troops

India and China have agreed to completely disengage their troops along the LAC and begin de-escalation from the India-Sino border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility.

According to Indian Army Sources, mutual disengagement between India and China has begun at all four friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector including at Galwan Valley (Patrolling Point 14), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area.

The disengagement was agreed upon between the two sides during the third Corps Commander-level meeting at Chushul on July 1.

Key Highlights

• The mutual disengagement is a result of intense diplomatic, military engagement and contacts in the past 48 hours.

• National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had discussed border issues over the telephone on July 5th through which they agreed on the disengagement of troops along the LAC.

• Doval and Wang are two special representatives of India and China for border talks. They held an open dialogue exchange and in-depth discussions on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

• The two Special Representatives agreed that the two sides should not allow differences to become disputes and agreed that it was necessary to ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas.

• They also agreed that both the nations should strictly respect the Line of Actual Control and not take any unilateral action to alter status quo and avoid any incident that could disturb the peace and tranquility in the border areas.

• Doval and Wang are expected to continue their discussions to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Significance

In the first sign of de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has moved back its tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kms from Galwan valley as decided during the high-level talks between the two militaries.

Background

The disengagement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to forward post in Nimoo in Ladakh on July 3, which sent out a strong and decision message that the age of expansionism was over and this was an age of development. The Prime Minister had also visited the soldiers who had gotten injured during the violent clash at Galwan and assured them that they gave a befitting reply.

India’s responsible stance at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been recognised and supported by the international community. The Indian Army is currently monitoring the situation with caution. The Armies of both India and China had conducted three rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to deescalate tensions between the two sides.

India had earlier asked the Chinese side to return to their pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16 after the Chinese side attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation talks.