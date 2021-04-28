India conducts maiden trial of Python-5 air-to-air missiles

India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas has added 5th generation Python-5 Air-to-Air Missile (AAM) in its air-to-air weapons capability. The maiden trial of the Python-5 missile was conducted by DRDO on April 27, 2021.

Trials aim to enhance the capability of already integrated Derby Beyond Visual Range (BVR) AAM on Tejas. The missiles were test-fired at Goa and the successful completion of the mission trials validate its performance under extremely challenging scenarios.

Python missiles were able to hit the target with 100 percent accuracy. Derby missile also achieved a direct hit on a high-speed maneuvering aerial target thereby validating their complete capability. The missile trials met all their planned objectives.

Key Highlights

•Extensive missile carriage flight tests were conducted at Bengaluru prior to these trials to assess the integration of the missile with aircraft systems onboard the Tejas such as Missile Weapon Delivery System, Avionics, Fire-control radar and the Flight Control System.

•The live launch of the missile on a Banshee target was carried at Goa, after successful separation trials.

•The Python-5 missile live launch was conducted to validate target engagement from all aspects as well as beyond visual ranges.

•The missiles hit the aerial target in all the live launches.

•The missiles were fired from Tejas aircraft flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) Test pilots belonging to National Flight Test Centre (NFTC).

•Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all the teams including from DRDO, ADA, Indian Air Force, HAL and all the others involved in the trial.