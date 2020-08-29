India co-sponsors United Nations Security Council Resolution on women peacekeepers

India’s Permanent Mission to United Nations on August 28, 2020, announced that it has decided to co-sponsor a UN security council resolution that calls for the full, effective, and meaningful participation of women personnel in peacekeeping operations.

While informing about the co-sponsorship, the mission added that India is proud to co-sponsor the resolution which was put forth by Indonesia. Peacekeeping has been Indonesia’s priorities during its 2019-20 term on the UN Security Council.

India is proud to co-sponsor @indonesiaunny’s resolution the Security Council today on Women in Peacekeeping. pic.twitter.com/7hVzZFtSpX — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 28, 2020

Indonesia’s mission of Peacekeeping during its term in the UN Council:

When Indonesia held its presidency of the UN Security council in 2019, the resolution of The Women in Peacekeeping was initiated by it and on August 28, 2020, the Security Council President (Indonesia) was expected to announce the result of the voting on a draft resolution.

As per the sources, the resolution has been passed by consensus but results will be announced later.

India’s plan during its tenure in 2021:

India’s Permanent Mission to United Nations informed that in the line of the priorities that India has set for itself, during its tenure in the Security Council starting 2021, the country will continue to push for the increased involvement of women in all the areas.

India has also been one of the largest troop contributors to UN Peacekeeping Operations.

As a co-sponsor of the Resolution, and with a proud tradition of deploying women Peacekeepers who have served as role models, India 🇮🇳 congratulates the Security Council for adopting Resolution 2538 today on 'Women in Peacekeeping'. @UNPeacekeeping @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/7DjGxl0JK2 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 28, 2020