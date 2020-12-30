India extends suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till January 31

The Indian government has extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flights to and from India till 11:59pm on January 31, 2021. The restrictions will not apply on special flights and international air cargo operations.

The announcement was made on December 30, 2020 through a notification from the office of the Director General of Civil Aviation. The notification titled 'Travel and Visa restrictions related to COVID-19' stated that the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject regarding scheduled international passenger services.

Earlier on November 26, the government had extended the ban on the scheduled international commercial passenger services till December 31, 2020, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Govt of India extends suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till Jan 31, 2021; restrictions not to apply on special flights and international air cargo operations. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7tD5kl3tfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Exceptions

The scheduled international flights will be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

India's bubble arrangements with various countries will also continue as usual.

India extends temporary ban on UK flights till January 7

The Indian government has also extended the temporary ban on UK flights to India till January 7 due to the detection of the new mutated variant of coronavirus. The ban was originally imposed by the centre from the midnight on December 22 till December 31st.