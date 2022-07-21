India Innovation Index 2022: Karnataka, Chandigarh and Manipur top in respective categories

India Innovation Index 2022: Karnataka has topped Niti Aayog's India Innovation Index 2022 among major states, while Chandigarh has topped among city-states and union territories Manipur has topped among northeast and hill states.

The third-edition of India Innovation Index 2022 was released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on July 21, 2022 in the presence of Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat, Senior Adviser Neeraj Sinha and NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer and Institute for Competitiveness Chairman Dr Amit Kapoor.

NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat said, "Innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth. It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times: bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said, "I would like to reaffirm NITI Aayog’s continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders."

Major States

States III 2021 Rank Karnataka 18.01 1 Telangana 17.66 2 Haryana 16.35 3 Maharashtra 16.06 4 Tamil Nadu 15.69 5 Punjab 15.35 6 Uttar Pradesh 14.22 7 Kerala 13.67 8 Andhra Pradesh 13.32 9 Jharkhand 13.10 10 West Bengal 12.98 11 Rajasthan 12.88 12 Madhya Pradesh 12.74 13 Gujarat 12.41 14 Bihar 11.58 15 Odisha 11.42 16 Chhattisgarh 10.97 17

NE and Hill States

States III 2021 Rank Manipur 19.37 1 Uttarakhand 17.67 2 Meghalaya 16.00 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15.46 4 Himachal Pradesh 14.62 5 Sikkim 13.85 6 Mizoram 13.41 7 Tripura 11.43 8 Assam 11.29 9 Nagaland 11.00 10

UT and City States

UT/ City States III 2021 Rank Chandigarh 27.88 1 Delhi 27.00 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17.29 3 Puducherry 15.88 4 Goa 14.93 5 Jammu and Kashmir 12.83 6 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu 12.09 7 Lakshadweep 7. 86 8 Ladakh 5.91 9

What is India Innovation Index?

The India Innovation Index is prepared by NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness.

It is a comprehensive tool for evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem.

The index ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance to encourage healthy competition between them.

The number of indicators in the index have increased from 36 to 66 and are now distributed across 16 sub-pillars and 7 key pillars.

