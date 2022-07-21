India Innovation Index 2022: Karnataka, Chandigarh and Manipur top in respective categories

Chandigarh had topped India Innovation Index 2022 among major UT and City States. 

India Innovation Index 2022: Karnataka has topped Niti Aayog's India Innovation Index 2022 among major states, while Chandigarh has topped among city-states and union territories Manipur has topped among northeast and hill states.

The third-edition of India Innovation Index 2022 was released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on July 21, 2022 in the presence of Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat, Senior Adviser Neeraj Sinha and NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer and Institute for Competitiveness Chairman Dr Amit Kapoor. 

NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat said, "Innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth. It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times: bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said, "I would like to reaffirm NITI Aayog’s continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders."

Major States

States

III  2021

Rank

Karnataka

18.01

1

Telangana

17.66

2

Haryana

16.35

3

Maharashtra

16.06

4

Tamil Nadu

15.69

5

Punjab

15.35

6

Uttar Pradesh

14.22

7

Kerala

13.67

8

Andhra Pradesh

13.32

9

Jharkhand

13.10

10

West Bengal

12.98

11

Rajasthan

12.88

12

Madhya Pradesh

12.74

13

Gujarat

12.41

14

Bihar

11.58

15

Odisha

11.42

16

Chhattisgarh

10.97

17

NE and Hill States

States

III 2021

Rank

Manipur

19.37

1

Uttarakhand

17.67

2

Meghalaya

16.00

3

Arunachal Pradesh

15.46

4

Himachal Pradesh

14.62

5

Sikkim

13.85

6

Mizoram

13.41

7

Tripura

11.43

8

Assam

11.29

9

Nagaland

11.00

10

UT and City States

UT/ City States

III 2021

Rank

Chandigarh

27.88

1

Delhi

27.00

2

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

17.29

3

Puducherry

15.88

4

Goa

14.93

5

Jammu and Kashmir

12.83

6

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu

12.09

7

Lakshadweep

7. 86

8

Ladakh

5.91

9

What is India Innovation Index?

  • The India Innovation Index is prepared by NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness.
  • It is a comprehensive tool for evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem.
  • The index ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance to encourage healthy competition between them.
  • The number of indicators in the index have increased from 36 to 66 and are now distributed across 16 sub-pillars and 7 key pillars. 

