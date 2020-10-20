India invites British government to explore huge business opportunities in North East

The Development of North East Region minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh invited the UK government and the private sector to explore various forms of business opportunities present in India’s North-East Region.

Dr. Jitendra Singh during a virtual meeting with the officials of the British High Commission stated that both India and UK are two vibrant democracies that enjoy mutually rewarding business relationships. He added that both countries can work together in exploiting and exploring new opportunities in the North East region.

"Because of shared commonalities at different levels, including cultural, social and linguistic, India and Britain are capable of mutually rewarding business relationship": Meeting with British officials & High Commission representatives. pic.twitter.com/n6tCB9ZbSj — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 19, 2020

Encouraging collaboration between India and UK in North East:

• The Union Minister for Development of North East Region while sharing the prospects of opportunities added that new paradigms will emerge in the North East region post-COVID-19.

• He talked about new breakthroughs in trade, economy, scientific research, and several other diverse areas that will take place in the region and how it will be a win-win proposition for both the UK and India.

• The Union Minister also welcomes the proposal of the British Council for the collaboration in the education sector for teaching mathematics and science in all the 8 states of North East.

• A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed with the North East Council to take this collaboration with the UK to a new high.

Britain’s growing interest in the North East Region of India:

British officials during the virtual meet with the Minister for the Development of North East Region greatly appreciated the vegetables, handicrafts, fruits, and spices in the states of North East. They also expressed their willingness to brand them and sell in the global market.

During the meet, the officials also added that Britain is a pioneer of Agri-Tech and can easily explore setting up cold chains in the North East region the same as they did in the state of Haryana for the processing of food products.

They also expressed willingness to work with Tech Institutes and Universities in the region, mainly the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.