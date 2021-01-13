India proposes 8 point agenda at UNSC open debate to combat terrorism

The External Affairs Minister of India, S.Jaishankar while speaking at the United Nations Security Council open debate on January 12, 2021, asserted that there must be no ifs and buts against terrorism and that the countries must not maintain double standards in this battle.

At the open debate on ‘International Cooperation in combating terrorism 20 years after the adoption of 1373’, the union minister proposed an eight-point action plan for addressing the menace of terrorism. This was also the first time that the minister made an intervention at the UN Security Council after India assumed its membership on January 1, 2021.

EAM also highlighted that the delisting and enlisting of individuals and entities under the United Nations Sanctions must be done objectively and not just for religious ad political considerations.

Countries supporting terrorism must be held accountable:

The External Affairs Minister at the debate noted that there are countries that are guilty and responsible for supporting terrorism and for willfully providing financial assistance and safe heavens. He further urged the international community for holding these countries accountable.

Without mentioning the name of Pakistan, he made a veiled reference to China. He also highlighted that there is a need to reform the working methods of the committees that are dealing with sanctions.

India proposes 8 point action plan to combat terrorism:

• The international community must summon the political will to combat terrorism and there must be no ifs and buts in this fight. All the member states must fulfill their obligation in international counter-terrorism conventions and instruments.

• There must be no double standards in this battle, terrorists are terrorists and there is no bad or good distinction.

• There must be a reform in the working methods of the committees that are dealing with sanctions and counter-terrorism. Accountability, transparency, and effectiveness are the need of the day.

• The international community must firmly discourage the exclusivist thinking that results in dividing the world and harms the social fabric. The council must be aware against new terminologies and the false priorities that easily dilute our focus.

• Delisting and enlisting of entities and individuals under UN sanctions must be done objectively and the proposals in this regard must be examined before circulation.

• The links between transnational organized crime and terrorism must be completely recognized and addressed. India has seen the crime syndicate that was responsible for Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993 not just provided with state protection but also enjoying the 5-star hospitality.

• To combat terrorist financing will only be as effective as the weakest jurisdiction. The FATF- The Financial Action Task Force must continue identifying and remedy weaknesses in anti-money laundering.

• Immediate attention must be given to adequate funding to UN Counterterrorism bodies. The 7th review of the UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy will be offering a significant occasion for strengthening measures for combating and preventing terrorism.