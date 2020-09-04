India, Russia finalise deal to manufacture AK-47 203 Rifles

India and Russia on September 3, 2020 finalised a deal to manufacture AK-47 203 rifles in India. The deal was finalised during the ongoing visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Russia. This major development was reported by Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency.

Currently, Indian Army needs around 770,000 AK-47 203 rifles. Of these total requirement, 100,000 rifles will be imported by India and the rest will be manufactured in the country itself.

Both sides welcomed the advance stage of discussions for the establishment in India of an India-Russian Joint Venture for the production of AK203 assault rifles which are considered one of the most modern weapons available for infantry forces. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 3, 2020

Highlights of the AK-47 203 Rifle Deal

- The AK-47 203 Rifles will be made in India under the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), which was established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Rosoboronexport and the Kalashnikov Concern.

- The OFB will own around 50.5% majority stake in IRRPL, Kalashnikov Group will own 42% and Rosoboronexport will own 7.5% stake.

- The AK-47 203 Rifle of 7.62×39 mm will be manufactured at Uttar Pradesh's Korwa Ordnance Factory that was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2019.

- The cost of a single rifle is likely to be nearly USD 1100. This includes the cost of setting up of manufacturing unit and cost of technology - transfer.

AK-47 203 Rifle to replace INSAS

The AK-47 203 Rifle is the latest and advanced version of AK-47 rifle. This new advanced rifle will be replacing the assault rifle named Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm. The INSAS has been in use since 1996 and has been developing some issues such as magazine cracking at higher altitudes and jamming.